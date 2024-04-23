On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) led the charge to advance the aid package by mobilizing support from mainstream Republicans and Democrats.

The New York Times characterizes Speaker Johnson’s crusade to pass the weapons packages as “forceful.”

The United States is now preparing a $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet-to-be-signed Ukraine-Israel bill, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two officials:

The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defense munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters underscored the financial “boost” weapons manufacturers will enjoy:

Experts expect a boost in the order backlog of RTX (RTX.N), along with other major companies that receive government contracts, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), General Dynamics (GD.N), and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), following the passage of the supplemental spending bill.

Johnson’s eager zeal to pass the legislation follows financial contributions made to his 2024 political campaign, by the very same weapons manufacturers who benefit from their passage: BlackRock-owned and World Economic Forum (WEF)-aligned Raytheon (RTX), Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.

Republicans and Democrats who passed the bills are also funded by these companies.

Campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org confirms Johnson’s campaign is funded by these and more weapons manufacturers, revealing what some might argue represents a conflict of interest.

The Senate begins consideration of the four bills today.

