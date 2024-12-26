In a startling revelation, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been funneling millions of American taxpayer dollars into self-spreading vaccine research for nearly a decade.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

NIH collaborations with the University of Idaho and Pennsylvania State University total $3,376,453 in U.S. taxpayer funding.

Self-disseminating vaccines are made of genetically engineered viruses designed to move through populations in the same way infectious diseases do.

Self-spreading vaccines are considered unethical and illegal by some because they are not only largely untested and lack long-term safety data, but they violate the individual’s right to informed consent and to deny medical treatment.

Individuals could be vaccinated without their consent.

The news follows recent congressional confirmation that NIH, through EcoHealth Alliance, funded dangerous gain-of-function research on the very SARS-CoV2 virus that brought about the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also follows this website’s Christmas Eve report showing EcoHealth’s ‘DEFUSE’ project submitted in 2018 to DARPA that outlined plans to engineer coronaviruses entailed using drones to spray self-spreading COVID vaccines on humans.

A growing body of evidence suggests the COVID pandemic virus wasn’t merely a virus cooked up in a biolab, but a virus-vaccine designed to spread from host to host.

Moreover, the DEFUSE submission claimed bats were the project’s target vectors.

But Congress, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and other intelligence agencies believe engineered COVID viruses, like those proposed by DEFUSE, are what killed over a million Americans.

Questions are raised as to whether they were really killed by a self-spreading COVID vaccine.

NIH Funds Self-Spreading Vaccine Projects with University of Idaho

According to the Tracking Accountability in Government Grants System (TAGGS), NIH has awarded (archive) the University of Idaho more than $1.7 million for a project titled “A Mathematical Theory of Transmissible Vaccines” under award number R01GM122079.

The funding goes all the way back to 2016, when Moderna patented a spike protein genetic sequence for its COVID-19 vaccine.

TAGGS is a database of grants awarded by the twelve Operating Divisions (OPDIVs) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to the government website.

“TAGGS tracks obligated grant funds at the transaction level” and represents “a robust reporting tool developed by the HHS Office of Grants,” the website reads.

The award is from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), which is one of the institutes within NIH.

According to the award abstract, scientists aim to engineer transmissible vaccines using murine cytomegalovirus to eliminate pathogens in animal reservoirs, reducing spillover risks to humans.

It reads:

Each year, millions of people are harmed or killed by pathogens that spill over from wild or domestic animal reservoirs. A new approach to reducing the threat of spillover is to eliminate the pathogen from its animal reservoir using transmissible vaccines that move from animal to animal providing immunity to the pathogen as they go. Transmissible vaccines reduce the vaccination effort required for pathogen control within animal reservoirs and allow the vaccine to penetrate remote reservoir habitats where direct vaccination is impossible. Bringing this revolutionary idea to fruition requires that we engineer vaccines that simultaneously: 1) transmit efficiently from animal to animal, 2) stimulate a robust immune response to the target pathogen, and 3) maintain their integrity in the face of evolutionary pressures. This project will develop mathematical models that predict how these traits of the vaccine emerge from the interplay between vaccine replication and the animal’s immune response. These models will be parameterized and validated using laboratory studies of prototype transmissible vaccines that use murine cytomegalovirus (MCMV) as a vector backbone. We focus on MCMV as a vector because it is highly species specific, capable of superinfection, and provides a model for vaccine development across murine rodents that serve as important reservoirs for a wide range of human pathogens. The models will be validated using experiments with immune depleted mice that challenge their ability to explain both pattern and process. Work on this project capitalizes on an existing collaboration between experts in mathematical modeling, viral evolution, and murine cytomegalovirus.

At least four publications in the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM) show the University of Idaho has been actively working on self-disseminating vaccines (here, here, here, here).

NIH Funds Self-Spreading Vaccine Projects with Pennsylvania State University

The TAGGS website shows (archive) NIH has also funded Pennsylvania State University over $1.6 million for a project titled “US-UK Collab: The consequences of transmissible vaccines on disease ecology and pathogen evolution: Marek’s disease virus as a case study” (R01GM140459).

The award abstract explains the “risk” of self-spreading vaccines, and how they are “capable of disseminating from vaccinated to non-vaccinated hosts.”

This NIH-funded research will study how a chicken vaccine spreads between birds and how this might affect the disease it’s meant to prevent, including the risk of the vaccine itself changing and becoming harmful, according to the award abstract.

It reads:

Vaccination can be one of the most efficient and effective tools for controlling infectious diseases, but in many settings, including wildlife and farm animal diseases, logistical and economic hurdles make it impractical to vaccinate large enough fractions of hosts to achieve herd immunity. Transmissible vaccines, defined as vaccines capable of disseminating from vaccinated to non-vaccinated hosts, offer one potential solution to these challenges by amplifying the impact of vaccination campaigns. However, transmissible vaccines are not without risk. Reversion to virulence or recombination with wildtype pathogens could cause transmissible vaccines to make matters worse or complicate elimination efforts. This proposed work will for the first time quantify the effects of transmissible vaccines on disease ecology and evolution using an economically important, naturally transmissible vaccine currently in widespread use on poultry farms. Marek’s disease, a poultry-specific disease that is a threat to sustainable poultry production, is currently controlled by the “Rispens” vaccine, a live, attenuated vaccine that has been widely used for two decades. Recent experiments have found that this vaccine is capable of efficiently transmitting from vaccinated to non-vaccinated birds. These results are consistent with recent field surveillance studies that have found vaccine isolates in cohorts that have not been directly vaccinated. In addition, advances in whole genome sequencing have revealed recombination between the vaccine virus and the wildtype virus, which is concerning given that the vaccine virus harbors highly virulent forms of the oncogenic meq gene. Together, these observations demonstrate that the Rispens vaccine is a transmissible vaccine capable of evolving and potentially facilitating adverse evolution of wildtype Marek’s disease virus. Our primary objective is to quantify the consequences of transmissible vaccine use. Specifically, we will: 1) Develop a general model of transmissible vaccination to identify key knowledge gaps, 2) Characterize vaccine transmission and its impact on wildtype virus transmission, 3) Characterize the genetic evolution of wildtype virus and vaccine virus, 4) Model the overall impact of Rispens vaccination on Marek’s disease virus and its vaccine

The news of NIH funding self-spreading chicken vaccine technology comes as mainstream authorities claim an H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” pandemic is on the horizon.

The U.S. government and Bill Gates both have been funding bird flu virus gain-of-function research and bird flu vaccine development: the problem and the solution.

Alarmingly, the new U.S. spending bill hides an extension on government emergency powers—like those used during the COVID pandemic—through March 2025.

With the deadliest pandemic in recent history originating in pathogen gain-of-function experiments and vaccine development, some are asking at what point such endeavors cross the line from dual-use bioweapons/countermeasure creation into bioterrorism.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'