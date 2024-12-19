Though many believe globalist Bill Gates funds his international vaccination campaign himself, recent White House announcements reveal the American people are the largest financial backers of his Gavi vaccine agenda, contributing over $11.5 billion through taxpayer-funded government allocations.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s commitments to Gavi only total $4.1 billion to date, according to the organization’s website.

This is less than 36% of what U.S. taxpayers supply to the organization.

Last week, the White House published the Biden-Harris Administration’s “U.S. Government Support for Global Health Security” report, highlighting the government’s health-related investments.

A press release for the report emphasizes the United States’ “decades of investments” in global health-related initiatives and its sweeping international involvement through its “strong partnerships with other countries, regional and multilateral institutions, civil society, and the private sector.”

Gavi’s ‘Day Zero’ Alone Gets $2 Billion U.S. Tax Dollars

The report reveals the Biden-Harris admin alone has allocated $2 billion U.S. tax dollars to the Gavi Vaccine Alliance’s ‘Day Zero Financing Facility.’

Day Zero is described as a “suite of tools” that enables Gavi to “quickly meet demand for vaccines during a pandemic.”

Gavi is an international public-private partnership that pushes vaccines on citizens in low-income countries.

It was established in 2000 with a $750 million pledge from the Gates Foundation.

The new White House announcement shows U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for Gavi’s initiatives, like the Day Zero suite that empowers Gavi to rush vaccines onto humanity during a pandemic.

For example, Gavi, through its COVAX initiative launched on June 4, 2020, bypassed FDA approval processes to rush experimental COVID-19 injections onto global populations under the guise of equitable access, prioritizing speed over rigorous long-term safety evaluations.

Since then, scientists representing the Canada-based nonprofit ‘CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest’ have published research confirming COVID jabs have killed about 17 million people worldwide.

That research was published in September 2023, meaning the number could be much higher.

Other peer-reviewed publications in journals like Academic Forensic Pathology and Science, Public Health Policy and the Law have confirmed a causal link between COVID jabs and death.

$11.5+ Billion U.S. Tax Dollars to Gavi Since Its Inception

The Biden-Harris admin’s funneling of Americans’ money to Gavi’s Day Zero suite was first announced in a September White House fact sheet.

That fact sheet detailed how, “[s]ince its inception in 2000, the United States Government has invested or announced” $11.53 billion in Gavi initiatives:

“over $3.6 billion to improve equitable access to new and underutilized vaccines in low- and middle-income countries;”

“a $4 billion dollar contribution to Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment;”

“an annual contribution to Gavi’s core budget, including $300 million in 2024;”

“and pledged at least $1.58 billion towards USG’s first-ever five-year pledge to Gavi’s next replenishment cycle, subject to Congressional approval.”

“Gavi has mobilized $50M from the First Response Fund to support procurement, delivery, and deployment of 500,000 JYNNEOS doses in response to the mpox outbreak.”

“The United States has supported Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in establishing the Day Zero Financing Facility, a suite of tools that will mobilize, for example, up to $2 billion in risk-tolerant surge and contingent capital to enable Gavi to quickly meet the demand for vaccines in a pandemic.”

Taxpayers, Not Philanthropists: The Hidden Burden of Gavi Funding

The stark disparity between Bill Gates’ contributions and the overwhelming financial burden placed on U.S. taxpayers underscores the apparently deceptive narrative surrounding Gavi’s funding.

The American people, not private self-proclaimed philanthropists, are the primary financiers of Gavi’s pandemic-era vaccine initiatives, raising critical questions about transparency, accountability, and public consent in the allocation of taxpayer dollars.

If the American people are financing Gavi’s initiatives, they should have the ultimate say in whether these programs are worth funding and voice their concerns to their government representatives to demand accountability and transparency.

