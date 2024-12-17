FDA 'Fast Tracks' 2 Combination COVID-19-Influenza Shots Containing Formaldehyde, Insect DNA, Toxic Detergent Banned in Europe: Bill Gates-Funded Manufacturer
Both jabs flagged for Guillain-Barré Syndrome and neither have been tested for carcinogenicity or mutagenesis.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted “Fast Track designation” for two Sanofi combination vaccine candidates for influenza and COVID-19 in individuals aged 50 and above.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
The move comes after a scathing October report from the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee revealed the FDA has been bungling laboratory safety protocols and failing to meet federal safety requirements critical for protecting public and employee health.
“We are deeply concerned that the FDA is not meeting important federal safety requirements to protect its employees and the public while also failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,” U.S. representatives wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Inspector General Christi Grimm.
The congresspeople called for an independent review of the FDA’s Office of Laboratory Safety (OLS) operations.
According to a press release from Sanofi published earlier this month, the first combination vaccine candidate (NCT06695117) consists of an influenza protein-based trivalent vaccine called Fluzone High-Dose that is combined with the adjuvanted recombinant Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
The second formulation (NCT06695130) combines the influenza recombinant protein-based trivalent vaccine Flublok with the same Novavax COVID shot.
These vaccines contain alarming ingredients including formaldehyde, insect DNA, and insect virus DNA, according to their FDA package inserts.
Moreover, last month, Sanofi announced new funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “to explore and develop new platforms and methods intended to accelerate vaccone (sic) R&D, particularly in areas of global health.”
The company has been working with the Gates Foundation on its COVID-19 jab since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health authorities are sounding the alarm over Sanofi’s fast-tracked drugs, their ingredients, and the company’s ties to Bill Gates.
Dr. Richard Bartlett commented to this website:
“So you’re telling me that we should inject ourselves and our loved ones with cell lines derived from worm ovarian tissue, banned detergents, and formaldehyde? Who would have guessed that there would be so many adverse events connected to these jabs?”
“In science, we know what the speed of light is. We know what the speed of sound is. What is the speed of stupidity? Have we learned nothing from ‘Operation Warp Speed’? Why is the FDA continuing to skip long-term safety data requirements for new vaccines?”
“Bill Gates is not a medical doctor, a scientist, a chiropractor, a nurse, a therapist, a janitor in any hospital—yet he has inappropriate sway over public healthcare and the care of our families and neighbors. When is somebody going to rein him in?”
‘Fast Track’ Designation
Sanofi was granted Fast Track designation “based on the potential for the combination vaccine candidates to address the significant individual and healthcare system burden of two serious illnesses that can result in hospitalization and death, particularly among older adults,” the press release claims.
Fast Track designation by the FDA allows drug developers to skip important safety processes.
Drug makers can submit less comprehensive data and may not need to complete all phases of clinical trials before approval.
As a result, drugs can be approved based on early evidence, which does not fully address potential safety concerns.
Additionally, any safety issues may only be identified after the drug is already on the market, as post-marketing studies are used instead of thorough pre-approval evaluations.
Fast Track designations raise significant concerns about the safety of these drugs for patients.
Fluzone
Fluzone has these serious problems, according to the drug’s FDA package insert:
Serious Adverse Events & Death
In Study 1, within 6 months post-vaccination, 156 (6.1%) Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 93 (7.4%) Fluzone recipients experienced a serious adverse event (SAE)
Also in Study 1, 23 deaths were reported during Days 29–180 post-vaccination: 16 (0.6%) among Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 7 (0.6%) among Fluzone recipients
In Study 2, within approximately 6 to 8 months post-vaccination, 1,323 (8.3%)
Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 1442 (9.0%) Fluzone recipients experienced an SAE
Also in Study 2, a total of 167 deaths were reported within 6 to 8 months post-vaccination: 83 (0.5%) among Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 84 (0.5%) among Fluzone recipients
Again in Study 2, a total of 6 deaths were reported within 30 days post-vaccination: 6 (0.04%) among Fluzone High-Dose recipients and 0 (0%) among Fluzone recipients
Post-Marketing SAEs
Blood and Lymphatic System Disorders: Thrombocytopenia, lymphadenopathy
Immune System Disorders: Anaphylaxis, other allergic/hypersensitivity reactions (including urticaria, angioedema)
Eye Disorders: Ocular hyperemia
Nervous System Disorders: Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), convulsions, febrile convulsions, myelitis (including encephalomyelitis and transverse myelitis), facial palsy (Bell’s palsy), optic neuritis/neuropathy, brachial neuritis, syncope (shortly after vaccination), dizziness, paresthesia
Vascular Disorders: Vasculitis, vasodilatation/flushing
Respiratory, Thoracic and Mediastinal Disorders: Dyspnea, pharyngitis, rhinitis, cough, wheezing, throat tightness
Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue Disorders: Stevens-Johnson syndrome
General Disorders and Administration Site Conditions: Pruritus, asthenia/fatigue, pain in extremities, chest pain, chills
Gastrointestinal Disorders: Vomiting, nausea, diarrhea
Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue Disorders: Arthralgia
Alarming Ingredients
Formaldehyde, which is toxic
Triton X-100, a toxic detergent that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has taken regulatory action labeling as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC), including the substance on the Authorisation List (Annex XIV) with a sunset of January 2021, meaning that companies who have not received special authorization by the European Commission can no longer use it
Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
Fluzone High-Dose has not been evaluated for carcinogenic (cancer) or mutagenic (genetic mutation) potential or for impairment of fertility, according to the FDA insert
You can read the full FDA insert below.
Flublok
Flublok has these concerning issues, according to the drug’s FDA package insert:
Alarming Ingredients
Residual amounts of baculovirus (large, double-stranded DNA viruses that primarily infect insects) and Spodoptera frugiperda (fall armyworm, a moth species in the family Noctuidae) cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA
Triton X-100 (see description in above Fluzone section)
Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
Flublok has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male fertility in animals, according to the FDA insert
You can read the full FDA insert below.
Novavax
Novavax has these concerning issues, according to the drug’s FDA package insert:
Heart Disease Risk
Clinical trial data “provide evidence for increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration” of the Novavax jab, according to the insert
Alarming Ingredients
Residual amounts of baculovirus and Sf9 cell proteins (insect cell line derived from the ovarian tissue of the fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda)
Baculovirus and cellular DNA (see description in above Flublok section)
Triton X-100 (see description in above Fluzone section)
Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
The FDA insert does not contain information regarding carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, or fertility impairment in humans
Other Concerns
In October, the FDA placed a clinical hold on Novavax’s COVID-19-Influenza combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates due to a spontaneous report of a serious adverse event of motor neuropathy
You can read the full FDA insert below.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
Best comment: “In science, we know what the speed of light is. We know what the speed of sound is. What is the speed of stupidity? Have we learned nothing from ‘Operation Warp Speed’? Why is the FDA continuing to skip long-term safety data requirements for new vaccines?”
Thanks. Not surprising to anyone. The demons want to accelerate every death weapon
before the criminal FDA is demolished by Trump. Lets collect samples of the sky spray
and see what lovelies are in that as well.
Guantanamo is waiting for the truckloads of traitors working for the U.S. States and Gov't.
BTW, if you are curious about the drones, Last Days Brandon (great powerful videos) can
share his prophet from God, insights: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/U5_DCfzfJ-E