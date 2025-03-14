In response to urgent public health needs exposed during recent respiratory disease outbreaks, including the ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas, a new legislative bill template has been introduced to authorize over-the-counter (OTC) sales of nebulized budesonide (respules) and nebulizer machines.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Oxford University’s findings show that in patients with COVID-19, “inhaled budesonide reduced the relative risk of requiring urgent care or hospitalisation by 90% in the 28-day study period.”

Download the bill template here.

Developed by investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood, alongside frontline physicians Richard Bartlett, MD, and Mary Talley Bowden, MD, this template is designed for immediate use by local, state, and federal legislators seeking to enhance public access to proven respiratory treatments.

Dr. Bartlett, who has been treating children during the recent West Texas measles outbreak, detailed his experiences on Thursday’s episode of “The Highwire with Del Bigtree.”

Bartlett recounted firsthand testimony from fellow Texas physician Dr. Ben Edwards, noting, “A large number of the people that have measles are coughing, coughing fits, short of breath, and sometimes hypoxic, low oxygen, which can be dangerous.”

Dr. Edwards’ experience (also here) prescribing nebulized budesonide led him to describe the outcome as “miraculous” and a “game changer.”

Further emphasizing the urgency of this legislative action, Bartlett stated clearly during the interview, “We would have more deaths if we didn’t intervene,” highlighting the immediate lifesaving benefits observed in clinical practice.

You can watch the full Highwire segment below.

The new legislative proposal aims to:

Remove prescription requirements for nebulized budesonide (respules) and nebulizer machines, ensuring direct consumer access.

Align regulations with current OTC availability of other forms of budesonide, such as nasal sprays.

Provide statutory liability protections for pharmacists, retailers, and manufacturers complying with the legislation.

Ensure oversight by State Boards of Pharmacy for proper labeling and consumer education.

The bill is supported by extensive clinical evidence from prestigious medical studies, including Oxford University’s STOIC and PRINCIPLE trials, as well as peer-reviewed publications in Science, The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the Saudi Journal of Anesthesia, Annals of Internal Medicine, and The Gazette of Medical Sciences.

These studies consistently demonstrate the efficacy of nebulized budesonide in significantly reducing hospitalizations, respiratory distress, and recovery times from acute viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Recognized internationally, budesonide is designated an essential respiratory medication by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.K. Department of Health, underscoring its established safety and effectiveness profile.

This proactive legislative approach prioritizes patient autonomy, promotes timely medical intervention, and addresses critical gaps in healthcare accessibility—particularly highlighted by recent severe respiratory disease outbreaks.

Legislators interested in adopting or reviewing the full bill template are encouraged to contact the creators directly to obtain complete documentation and supporting references.

You can download the bill template here.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood