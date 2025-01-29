The U.S. government has mandated the mass culling of poultry, leading to the loss of a record 147.25 million birds across all 50 states and Puerto Rico since 2022.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using the detection of H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” among flocks to justify the unprecedented slaughtering.

Egg prices are now expected to increase by more than 20% in 2025.

According to Forbes:

Egg prices increased more than 8% from November to December, according to the Consumer Price Index, and the average cost of one dozen Grade A large eggs in December across the U.S. was $4.15—up from $2.52 at the start of 2024. Experts say the increases will likely continue as long as outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which began in 2022 and brought record-high egg prices—reaching an average of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023—persist.

Egg prices were 36.8% higher in December 2024 than the previous December.

Government Is Killing Birds, Not Influenza

But it isn’t the “outbreaks” that are killing these birds and raising egg prices.

It’s the mass slaughtering of chickens and turkeys enforced by the government.

Egg providers are incentivized by the USDA to kill their flocks.

The department provides financial compensation to farmers for losses, allocates billions for outbreak management, and oversees the disposal of culled birds.

The government also incentivizes early reporting of outbreaks and enforces industry regulations.

This means that government intervention, not a spontaneous viral outbreak, is making it harder to afford one of the healthiest foods on earth.

Eggs contain high-quality protein (all essential amino acids), healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including omega-3s), vitamins (A, D, E, K, B2, B5, B6, B12, folate, and choline), and minerals (iron, phosphorus, selenium, zinc, and calcium).

Cullings Increase Human Infection

One of the stated purposes of the mass poultry depopulation is to protect humans from bird flu.

However, a December 2024 publication in The New England Journal of Medicine confirms that every patient with bird flu was infected while participating in one of these cullings.

This raises a critical question: If the culling itself is the primary vector for human infection, then is the USDA’s response truly about stopping the spread of H5N1—or is it exacerbating the risk while crippling food security?

Moreover, the USDA has been simultaneously performing gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens—making them more infectious and deadly—while developing a bird flu mRNA vaccine.

If the USDA’s mass culling orders are inflating the perception of a crisis, while the agency simultaneously conducts gain-of-function research on bird flu and develops a bird flu mRNA vaccine, then is the real objective to control the outbreak—or to manufacture demand for a government-backed pharmaceutical solution?

