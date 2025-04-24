JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Weiss's avatar
Danny Weiss
6h

Not to mention Kerry Mullis conveniently died (dare I say murdered?) not long before the Covid outbreak, thereby silencing Fauci’s most devoted critic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

Ah the god ole PCR fraud is back in full swing, and this time with incentives... thanks for the heads up Jon, this has been archived on the tritorch online library.

Incentives are payments. From their perspective, once they've paid you (in this case for shoving a transhuman nano-tech laden q-tip into your blood brain barrier), you have agreed all terms and have lost all rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture