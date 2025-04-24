The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now working with California to offer $25 gift cards to incentivize citizens to get tested or vaccinated near farms with alleged avian influenza “bird flu,” even though the tests are faulty and cases are being counted without being confirmed.

California declared a state of emergency over bird flu in December.

The ‘Avian Flu Influenza Area Surveillance Testing’ (AFAST) project involves some California clinics giving gift cards to people “to get swabbed for a potential bird flu infection or to get a shot of the regular seasonal influenza vaccine,” CBS News reports.

Authorities in neighboring Nevada and Idaho told CBS they are also continuing bird flu testing and treatment efforts.

Astoundingly, state and local health departments are announcing bird flu infections “even if they turn out later not to be confirmed.”

According to CBS:

Labs run by state and local health departments are usually the first to conduct initial testing for bird flu, before forwarding the samples on to the CDC for confirmation. Health departments typically announce those “presumptive” detections, even if they turn out later not to be confirmed.

Bird Flu Tests Are Extremely Inaccurate

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests used to justify disastrous COVID-19 pandemic policies and mandates are the primary and most widely used method for detecting bird flu in both animals and humans.

The U.S. government manufactures the bird flu PCR test in-house without third-party oversight, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the tests as well as their purpose.

A September 2020 publication in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that PCR tests are accurate less than 3% of the time.

Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, verified in a 1997 interview (here) that his test should not be used to determine whether a patient is infected with a virus.

This is because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough, tainting the results.

“Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test. If you run it long enough… you can find almost anything in anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) summary document for the CDC’s bird flu PCR test admits that the detected virus might not even be the true cause of the disease, raising more questions about the test’s accuracy.

“Negative results do not preclude influenza virus infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions,” the document reads. “Conversely, positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease.”

These misused tests are now being deployed to track bird flu cases, apparently repeating mistakes made during the COVID pandemic.

Making a Pandemic

In March 2024, before mainstream reports warned about a potential bird flu pandemic, Congress passed a spending bill that allocated over $1 billion for a future animal-to-human influenza pandemic.

In other words, Congress made a billion-dollar investment in a coming influenza pandemic.

That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to what the government could make in return.

The U.S. government was allocated over $5 trillion in extra funding for COVID response efforts through multiple relief packages between 2020 and 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that in addition to the government performing dangerous gain-of-function experiments on bird flu (the problem), it’s also been developing a new mRNA vaccine for the disease (the solution).

With its long and sordid history of deploying dangerous pathogens on Americans without their knowledge, it’s plausible the government is orchestrating and executing an operation meant to look like a naturally occurring pandemic.

The same agencies that weaponized a faulty PCR test to manufacture a COVID crisis are now running the same playbook—dangling gift cards, counting unconfirmed cases, and fast-tracking mRNA vaccines for a “bird flu” outbreak they’ve invested billions into creating.

