For two days last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) simulated an outbreak of a fictional virus that spread across the world, in a virtual pandemic readiness drill called ‘Exercise Polaris.’

The WHO convened more than 15 countries, over 20 regional health agencies, and health emergency networks “to test a new global coordination mechanism for health emergencies,” according to a press release.

Months before the COVID-19 outbreak commenced, Johns Hopkins University, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation hosted a pandemic exercise called ‘Event 201,’ leading many to believe the pandemic was orchestrated from the start.

More than 350 health emergency groups connected worldwide for the new exercise, rekindling the same concerns about pre-planned responses masquerading as preparedness.

Exercise Polaris comes as the Trump administration is setting the stage for a coming bird flu pandemic.

The two-day simulation “tested WHO’s Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC), a framework designed to strengthen countries’ emergency workforce, coordinate the deployment of surge teams and experts, and enhance collaboration between countries,” according to the release.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the exercise “proves that when countries lead and partners connect, the world is better prepared. No country can face the next pandemic alone. Exercise Polaris shows that global cooperation is not only possible—it is essential.”

Participating countries included:

Canada

Colombia

Costa Rica

Denmark

Ethiopia

Germany

Iraq

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mozambique

Nepal

Pakistan

Qatar

Somalia

Uganda

Ukraine

“Each country participated through its national health emergency coordination structure and worked under real-life conditions to share information, align policies and activate their response,” according to the press release.

Countries led their own response efforts but were in coordination with the WHO for technical guidance and emergency support.

The exercise “provided a rare opportunity for governments to test preparedness in a realistic environment, one where trust and mutual accountability were as critical as speed and capacity.”

Participating regional and international health agencies included:

Africa CDC

European CDC

IFRC

IOM

UNICEF

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network

Emergency Medical Teams initiative

Stand-by partners

International Association of National Public Health Institutes

Dr. Mariela Marín, Vice Minister of Health of Costa Rica, said the pandemic simulation “sought to put into practice the procedures for inter-agency response to international health threats. Efficient coordination and interoperability processes are key to guaranteeing timely interventions in health emergencies.”

Dr. Soha Albayat from Qatar said that Polaris “demonstrated the critical importance of cultivating trust before a crisis occurs” and that the “foundation of our collaborative efforts is significantly stronger than in years past. We’ve moved beyond reactive measures, and are now proactively anticipating, aligning, and coordinating our cross-border emergency response plans.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said the exercise “showed what is possible when countries operate with urgency and unity supported by well-connected partners. It is a strong signal that we are collectively more ready than we were.”

But if COVID taught us anything, it’s that global “readiness” often masks global coordination for control—not protection.

And if history is any guide, the real threat isn’t the next virus—it’s who gets to declare it.

