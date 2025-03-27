NIH Halts Funding for COVID-19 Projects While Trump Admin Sets Stage for Next Pandemic
COVID spending is over, but the pandemic machine is quietly shifting gears to bird flu.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be cutting grants for COVID-19 research, according to a Wednesday report from Nature.
Both the NIH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are “cancelling billions of dollars in funding on research related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” per the report.
Internal NIH documents reveal COVID research funds “were issued for a limited purpose: to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic.”
“Now that the pandemic is over, the grant funds are no longer necessary,” the documents read, though it’s unclear clear how many COVID grants will be closed.
The agency’s staff members have been given updated guidance on how to close the grants.
Nature noted that President Donald Trump’s NIH has already discontinued nearly 400 grants in the past month alone.
This, despite the fact that it was the Trump administration that launched Operation Warp Speed and spearheaded the most expensive pandemic response in American history—greenlighting unprecedented funding for COVID vaccines, therapeutics, and surveillance.
Making up nearly 2% of the NIH’s $47 billion budget, the agency has awarded grants to nearly 600 COVID projects, worth about $850 million.
For example, the NIH is terminating a $577 million program aimed at developing antiviral drugs against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus “and six other types of viruses with pandemic potential.”
But the CDC plans to cancel $11.4 billion in funds for pandemic response.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), NIH’s parent organization, told Nature that “the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”
Earlier documents had “directed staff to identify and potentially cancel projects on transgender populations; gender identity; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the scientific workforce; and environmental justice.”
NIH received updated guidance this week addressed to “staff members who oversee the business side of awarding research grants, called ‘grants-management specialists.’”
That document includes COVID on a list of “research activities that NIH no longer supports.”
Certain “grants-management specialists” will be tasked with the project terminations.
This is because the agency’s scientific staff members “are considered to be too biased by the NIH’s current leadership to make these determinations,” an NIH official told Nature.
Funding will also be scrapped for research on China, DEI, so-called “transgender issues,” “vaccine hesitancy,” as well as grants related to climate change and South Africa.
Emphasizing how the “large-scale grant terminations” are “unprecedented,” Nature points out that the agency “typically terminates only a few dozen projects each year in response to serious concerns about research misconduct or fraud—and does so only as a last resort, after taking other actions such as suspension.”
On Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) said the department had grown too much under the Biden administration while Americans’ health outcomes declined.
“Under the Biden administration, HHS’s budget grew by 38% and staffing increased by 17%, yet public health outcomes declined,” he said. “We’re committed to restoring our health agencies to their gold-standard tradition of evidence-based science — through greater efficiency and accountability.”
But while the government is publicly backing away from COVID-era spending, behind the scenes it’s quietly retooling the same infrastructure for the next crisis.
COVID ‘Over’—But Bird Flu Biosecurity Complex Ramps Up Under Trump
While the end of federal COVID-19 research is long overdue, the Trump administration’s simultaneous buildup of a bird flu pandemic response looks eerily familiar.
Despite declaring the COVID emergency “over,” Trump’s USDA just pledged $100 million to bird flu vaccine research, therapeutics, and biosecurity measures—an effort involving the same agencies that oversaw the disastrous COVID response: HHS, CDC, NIH, and FDA.
And just like with COVID, the federal government isn’t merely preparing for a threat—it’s actively engineering one.
The USDA has been conducting gain-of-function experiments on purported avian flu pathogens, making them more infectious and deadly.
These are the same types of experiments that preceded the COVID outbreak under Trump’s first term, as well as past biowarfare tests like Operation Big Buzz and Operation Sea-Spray, where U.S. agencies covertly released pathogens on the public.
While Trump’s team winds down pandemic-era grant spending, it appears to be replacing one manufactured crisis with another.
The administration even granted exemptions for the CDC and FDA to continue coordinating with the World Health Organization (WHO) on bird flu strategy—despite Trump’s own executive order to withdraw from the global body.
According to STAT News, both agencies “actively participated” in WHO meetings this year to select the strains for the next flu vaccine, working alongside the Crick Worldwide Influenza Center in London.
This isn’t a passive response to a potential outbreak.
It’s coordinated, it’s global, and it’s already happening.
In December, Trump backed a stopgap spending bill that included massive funding authority for biolabs, pandemic vaccines, and emergency health powers—another setup, critics say, for government overreach.
This month’s stopgap bill does the same thing.
Even more telling: although Trump’s team floated an executive order to pause deadly gain-of-function research, the order would reportedly exempt bird flu.
This follows Trump’s 2019 Executive Order 13887, which empowered the Pentagon and a dozen other federal agencies to create a sweeping National Influenza Vaccine Task Force—laying the foundation for today’s aggressive avian influenza (bird flu) posture.
If ending wasteful COVID-19 spending is a win, the quiet replacement of that machinery with an even more coordinated, military-involved influenza program should raise red flags.
Is Trump actually draining the swamp of pandemic overreach—or is he quietly building the next one?
Stand up people! Do not allow these freekizoids to kill off the remainder of our "JEW"ish penicillin, your food source for breakfast, lunch, dinner, even a fireside snacking staple will all be lost.
No longer hearing the rooster crow at the crack of dawn (breaks my heart) - Would be like not seeing the sunrise. Or perhaps you have a city dwelling and have not collected an egg or two for fresh bread & the breaking of the fast - No longer will you buy them either. No shish ki bobs with veggies, bacon and chicken. Not even a wishbone in which to break in two and make a wish at holidays - I implore you...Please do not allow this to become a past time. We are the majority. We are the "voters", we are those who make or break the choice to remain FREE of the technoshite. Remembering history is to create history - Be on the side of creation, not annihilation!
Blessings ~
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.