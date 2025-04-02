Summary:

Oct 18, 2024: Ontario’s measles outbreak officially began, per Public Health Ontario.

Mar 6, 2025: Canadian government launched aggressive vaccine push; 227 measles cases reported since January.

Mar 13, 2025: Ontario reported a dramatic rise of 195 new cases in just a week.

Mar 14: Ontario’s top health official issued another vaccine push.

Mar 20: CBC reported another 120 new cases in just 6 days following Moore’s statement.

Mar 27: Additional 102 cases were reported in a single week.

Mar 31: Ontario hit 557 total measles cases —the province’s largest outbreak in nearly 30 years.

The case count more than doubled (227 → 557) in just 25 days following government vaccine campaigns.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Canada launched an aggressive measles vaccine campaign in early March—right before Ontario’s outbreak more than doubled in less than three weeks.

Ontario’s measles outbreak began October 18, 2024, according to an enhanced epidemiological summary from Public Health Ontario (PHO), a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario.

On March 6, 2025, the Government of Canada issued a “Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on the Increase in Measles Cases and the Risk to People in Canada,” recording 227 measles cases since January.

In that statement referencing Ontario’s measles cases, Canada began to “strongly” encourage citizens to receive measles vaccines.

“I strongly urge all Canadians to ensure they are vaccinated against measles—check to see if you are up-to-date before travelling,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. “If needed, the vaccine should be administered at least two weeks before departure, but even last-minute vaccinations offer protection.” “High vaccination rates are particularly important for measles, given how contagious it is,” she added. “With measles cases rising worldwide and in Canada, keeping up with routine vaccinations is more critical than ever. Measles vaccination is highly effective in limiting transmission and preventing severe outcomes. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, check with your healthcare provider or local public health unit.” “By staying vigilant and working together to increase measles vaccine coverage, we can prevent outbreaks and keep our communities safe against this preventable disease. The measles vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family.”

Screenshot from Canada.CA taken April 2, 2025

On March 13, just seven days after the Canadian government’s measles vaccine push, Ontario documented a dramatic rise of 195 new cases since the end of February, with Canada’s Global News reporting at the time:

“Measles cases have spiked dramatically, increasing by 195 since the last report at the end of February, with seven new public health units reporting cases in their regions.” “This is a massive rise compared with the 146 cases reported in all of Canada in 2024, and much more than the 12 cases reported in Canada in 2023.”

That’s a more than 70% increase in new cases compared to the 227 cases logged between January and the beginning of March.

Then on March 14, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health again urged Ontarians to receive measles vaccinations.

Per CBC News:

“Over 96 per cent of cases in Ontario are among individuals who are unimmunized, or have unknown immunization status, and were exposed in their community or while travelling,” said Dr. Kieran Moore. “This is the most measles cases Ontario has seen in over a decade. It is critical we work together to mitigate further spread of this vaccine-preventable disease.”

By March 20, 2025, just six days after Dr. Moore’s vaccine push, another sharp increase of 120 cases was reported by CBC.

That CBC report even specifically confirmed the increase had occurred “since March 14,” when Moore made his announcement.

Then, by March 27, Ontario recorded “another 102 new cases over the past week,” according to CTV News.

By March 31, Ontario was facing its “largest outbreak of measles in nearly 30 years,” as reported by The Globe and Mail.

Yesterday, Public Health Ontario confirmed 557 measles cases have been reported across the province in the first three months of 2025, the majority occurring after the government’s public vaccine promotion campaigns began in early March.

The province’s case count more than doubled in less than three weeks—from 227 cases on March 6 to 557 by March 31.

Measles Vaccine Gain-of-Function, Shedding, & No Direct Confirmation of Reduced Infectivity or Replication in Humans

Ontario’s rapid surge in cases raises questions about the effectiveness and design of the measles vaccine.

The purported virus in the measles vaccine (MMR) is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments and can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated.

Those GOF mutations caused the measles vaccine virus to be able to infect many more human cells than the purported virus found in nature.

Moreover, there are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature.

With cases accelerating immediately after mass vaccination efforts, and no conclusive evidence that the lab-modified measles strain behaves more safely in humans than wild-type virus, serious questions remain about whether the vaccine itself may be contributing to the outbreak.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'