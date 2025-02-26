A study published last August in the Journal of Clinical Virology has confirmed that the measles vaccine sheds in recently vaccinated children.

Vaccine shedding is the release of live attenuated virus from a recently vaccinated individual, which can expose unvaccinated people to vaccine-derived virus through respiratory secretions, urine, or other bodily fluids, potentially leading to infection.

The publication has surfaced as this website recently broke the news that a West Texas measles outbreak followed a measles vaccination campaign in the area, raising questions about whether vaccine shedding contributed to the surge in cases and if public health officials are adequately accounting for vaccine-derived measles RNA in outbreak investigations.

The study, titled “Shedding of measles vaccine RNA in children after receiving measles, mumps and rubella vaccination,” provides indisputable evidence that vaccine-derived measles virus RNA is detected in the nasopharyngeal samples of children for nearly a month after vaccination.

Study Findings: Measles Vaccine Shedding Is Real and Lasts Weeks

The study authors explicitly state: “Shedding of measles vaccine RNA is not uncommon and vaccine RNA can be detected up to 29 days post MMR.”

This confirms that vaccinated individuals can release the measles virus strain from the vaccine long after injection.

Between January 2022 and March 2023, 127 children who received the MMR vaccine were tested.

The results were striking:

34.4% (33 out of 96) of children tested positive for measles vaccine RNA after the first dose.

A vaccinated child still tested positive for measles vaccine RNA 28.9 days post-vaccination.

One child tested positive for vaccine strain measles RNA 18.9 days after the second dose.

The study further clarifies that “vaccine RNA shedding is low” but persists long enough to complicate measles outbreak investigations.

Proof That Vaccinated Individuals Can Spread Measles

The study reinforces decades of evidence confirming that measles vaccines shed.

This means vaccinated individuals could potentially expose others to vaccine-derived virus strains, contrary to mainstream propaganda dismissing that reality.

Merck’s M-M-R II and GlaxoSmithKline’s Priorix are the two most widely used measles vaccines.

Both vaccine inserts confirm that they contain live measles virus:

Merck’s M-M-R II insert states it “contains live attenuated measles, mumps and rubella viruses.”

GlaxoSmithKline’s Priorix package insert explicitly states that the vaccine contains “live” measles virus, with each 0.5mL dose delivering not less than 3.4 log10 Cell Culture Infective Dose 50% (CCID50) of measles virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously admitted vaccine shedding occurs.

A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children shed measles virus in their urine.

Another 2012 study in Paediatrics & Child Health confirmed that a vaccinated child shed measles virus in their urine, as verified by nucleic acid testing.

Moreover, a 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases provided direct evidence that recently vaccinated individuals transmitted measles to others.

Consequences: Misclassification of Measles Outbreaks

The Journal of Clinical Virology study acknowledges that vaccine strain measles RNA detection “may complicate case classification” during outbreaks, as vaccinated individuals can test positive and be mistaken for wild-type infections.

This has massive public health implications.

If vaccine-derived measles RNA is being detected in children up to four weeks after vaccination, it means that measles outbreaks could be driven—at least in part—by the vaccine itself.

The Bigger Question: Can Vaccine Shedding Lead To Spread?

The evidence is overwhelming.

The measles vaccine does shed, and its RNA can be detected in children for weeks.

The CDC, FDA, and vaccine manufacturers have acknowledged live-virus vaccines have the potential to shed, yet health authorities continue to claim that only unvaccinated individuals pose a risk of transmission.

The question now is: If the vaccine strain virus is being shed, could it be capable of infecting others?

This study does not answer that question, but it does confirm that measles vaccine RNA persists in the body long after injection.

Public health officials have a responsibility to clarify the risks of vaccine shedding and ensure accurate case reporting.

The scientific literature is now filled with peer-reviewed studies proving that vaccine-derived measles RNA is being shed after vaccination—yet this crucial fact remains largely ignored in mainstream discussions on disease outbreaks.

Final Verdict: Measles Vaccine Sheds—Confirmed

This new study adds to the growing body of evidence proving measles vaccines shed virus for weeks after administration.

The implications of this are profound: vaccinated individuals can carry and release vaccine-derived measles RNA, which could be affecting outbreak data and measles case classifications worldwide.

Health authorities must be transparent and acknowledge the role of vaccine shedding in measles epidemiology.

