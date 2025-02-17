Measles cases in Gaines County, Texas jumped 242% following a health district campaign to hand out free measles vaccines.

Those injected with measles vaccines, which contain live measles viruses, are known to shed the pathogen, potentially onto the unvaccinated.

This raises questions about whether the new outbreak was caused by the vaccine.

As of Friday, February 7, there were only 14 confirmed measles cases in Gaines County.

Over the next seven days, at least 80 measles vaccines were administered in the county as part of a free vaccination campaign, according to CNN.

“At least 80 people have gotten the MMR vaccine at no cost over the past week at a vaccine clinic hosted by the South Plains Public Health District, which includes Gaines County, according to Zach Holbrooks, the health district’s executive director,” CNN reported on the 14th.

A Facebook post from a local school district confirms the health district was already injecting children with measles vaccines as early as the 6th.

Immediately following the vaccine handouts, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the Gaines County measles outbreak had increased to 48 cases, a 242% increase.

Most cases were in children 5 to 17 years old.

However, health officials suspect as many as 200 to 300 people are now infected in Gaines County.

The timing of the outbreak’s surge—immediately following a mass vaccination campaign using a live-virus vaccine—raises serious questions about whether the shots themselves played a role in fueling the spread of measles in West Texas.

Measles Vaccine Contains Live Virus, Can Infect Vaccinated Individuals and Spread to the Unvaccinated

The two most popular measles vaccines are Merck’s M-M-R II and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals’ (GSK) Priorix.

The FDA insert for GSK’s MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine indicates the drug is composed of “live” measles, mumps, and rubella viruses.

“[E]ach approximately 0.5-mL dose contains not less than 3.4 log10 Cell Culture Infective Dose 50% (CCID50) of measles virus, 4.2 log10 CCID50 of mumps virus, and 3.3 log10 CCID50 of rubella virus,” the package insert reads.

Merck’s M-M-R II also “contains live attenuated measles, mumps and rubella viruses,” according to its insert.

Measles vaccines have been associated with ‘shedding,’ whereby an individual “releases, or sheds, the components of a vaccine either inside or outside of their body,” according to Healthline.com.

This means a vaccinated person can potentially spread the virus to the unvaccinated.

A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine.

An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine.

Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine,” the publication confirms.

Moreover, a 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

