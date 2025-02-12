A new bill introduced in the Montana legislature, House Bill 418 (HB 418), seeks to ban the administration of “gene-based vaccines into animals in the state of Montana” and prohibit the “importation of animals treated with or exposed to gene-based vaccines.”

Merck’s ‘Sequivity’ RNA shot for pigs, one of the only gene-based vaccines used in livestock, kills more than 1 in thirty-one injected animals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The high mortality rate raises questions about the safety of these types of injections for both the injected animals as well as the humans who ingest the potentially contaminated meat.

The new Montana bill also establishes penalties for violations.

It was introduced by Representatives G. Kmetz, K. Love, T. Sharp, E. Byrne, C. Cochran, and Z. Wirth.

The legislation raises concerns about the safety and long-term impact of mRNA and DNA vaccines in animals, stating that “no long-term safety studies regarding a vaccinated animal's health or fertility have been done” and that “no studies have been done to ascertain the exact proteins that are created, their biodistribution, or their concentration within an animal after vaccination.”

Additionally, HB 418 claims that “no human studies have been done to assure the health and safety of those who consume meat, organs, milk, or eggs from a vaccinated animal” and highlights the lack of research on “the shedding of self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines to humans or other animals.”

You can read the full bill below:

Provisions of HB 418

The bill amends Montana’s veterinary and livestock regulations to prohibit the use and distribution of gene-based vaccines.

Specifically, it states that “a person practicing veterinary medicine may not purposefully or knowingly prescribe or dispense any gene-based vaccines, including:

“messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines;”

“modified messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines;”

“self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines;” or

“deoxyribonucleic acid vaccines.”

The bill further establishes that “a person violating subsection (3)(a) is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be fined $500 for each incident,” with fines being “deposited in the animal health enterprise fund account.”

Additionally, the bill states that “a pharmacist may not purposefully or knowingly sell or distribute any gene-based vaccines for use in animals,” and prohibits employees of veterinary retail facilities from dispensing such vaccines.

Ban on Importation of Vaccinated Animals

HB 418 also restricts the importation of animals that have been treated with gene-based vaccines.

Under the proposed law, “livestock, poultry, fish, or game animals treated with or exposed to any gene-based vaccines as provided in 37-18-102 may not enter the state.”

This includes a specific prohibition on “animal semen from an animal that has been vaccinated with a gene-based vaccine.”

The bill also requires that “all required documents must be attached to the waybill or be in possession of the driver of the transporting vehicle or of the person in charge of the animals,” ensuring compliance with the new regulations.

Legislative Intent and Next Steps

HB 418 reflects a growing push to regulate mRNA and other gene-based vaccines beyond human use.

If passed, the law would establish one of the first statewide bans on the use of mRNA vaccines in animals.

The bill will now move through Montana’s legislative process, where it may face amendments, hearings, and votes before becoming law.

If passed, HB 418 would make Montana a national leader in rejecting gene-based vaccines in livestock, raising major questions about the future of mRNA technology in the U.S. food supply.

