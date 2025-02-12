United States Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Wednesday called on the Food and Drug Administration to withdraw approval of COVID-19 shots.

COVID mRNA vaccines have been linked to over 1,200 diseases, immune system disorders from frameshifting, pseudouridine-associated cancer growth, waning immunity.

Other concerns include breakthrough infections, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient and spike protein toxicity, and death.

More than 38,000 deaths have been linked to COVID shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

However, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported to the CDC in the first place, according to a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

If that’s correct, then there may have been closer to 3.8 million deaths linked to the COVID injection in the U.S.

“FDA should immediately revoke approval of these shots,” Rep. Massie wrote in the Wednesday morning Twitter/X post.

Massie was commenting on an interview between American media host and board-certified internist Dr. Drew Pinsky and Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong.

Soon-Shiong is the Chairman of the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio, and the Executive Chairman of The Los Angeles Times.

The discussion revolved around so-called “long-COVID” and the coronavirus vaccine.

Soon-Shiong called into question the efficacy of the jab, specifically its failure to “clear the virus” from the body.

“Why did we create a vaccine that does not clear the virus?” he asked.

“Not only that Patrick,” Dr. Drew interjected. “Why did we create a vaccine that reproduces the most pathogenic component of the virus? Why not the nucleocapsid? Why not the whole virus? Why do we keep pushing on spike? It’s insane.”

You can watch the exchange that motivated Massie to call for the revocation of the COVID shot below:

