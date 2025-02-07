Montana’s House Judiciary Committee will hear HB 371, a bill banning the administration of all gene-based vaccines to humans in the state, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8 AM (MT).

The bill, introduced by multiple representatives, seeks to prohibit mRNA and other gene-based vaccine technologies, citing concerns over safety, lack of long-term studies, and potential genetic integration.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a physician from Houston, Texas, has submitted testimony supporting the bill, according to a Substack post she published Thursday.

She stated in her testimony, “I am a physician in Houston, Texas who successfully treated over 6000 COVID patients during the pandemic. I have witnessed first-hand both the effectiveness of early treatment for COVID as well as the dangers of the COVID shots.”

Bowden detailed the alarming trend of vaccine injuries she has seen in her practice.

“In the two years following the roll-out of the COVID shots, seven percent of my new patients came to see me for severe, debilitating side effects resulting from these shots,” she said. “Ranging from severe tremors to POTS, these side effects are long-lasting and difficult to treat.”

Dr. Bowden emphasized the unprecedented nature of these injuries, stating, “In my 20+ years of practicing medicine, I’ve never seen anything like this; any other pharmaceutical product would have been pulled off the market a long time ago.”

You can read HB 371 in full below:

Key Concerns Cited in HB 371

Bowden emphasized how the bill outlines several reasons for banning gene-based vaccines, including:

“The mRNA vaccines have caused enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events.”

“No long-term studies have been completed regarding fertility, teratogenicity, mutagenicity, or oncogenicity.”

“Recipients are not given informed consent.”

“The mRNA vaccines may integrate into the human genome and be passed onto the next generation.”

“The mRNA vaccines are contaminated with DNA, metallic particles, and other unknown nanoparticles.”

“The mRNA vaccines may shed to others and cause side effects or harm.”

If passed, HB 371 would make it a misdemeanor to administer gene-based vaccines, carrying a $500 fine per violation, with additional penalties for licensed medical professionals under the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Bowden’s testimony also highlights findings on all-cause mortality, the FDA’s classification of mRNA as gene therapy, improper testing, and safety signals in pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

She notes that “COVID had a high survival rate” and that “[a]t least 85% of deaths could have been avoided with early treatment.”

The hearing will determine whether HB 371 advances to the next legislative stage.

