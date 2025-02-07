Idaho State Senator Brandon Shippy (District 9) has introduced legislation that puts a ten-year moratorium on the administration of gene therapy products for infectious diseases, like COVID-19 or bird flu.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

mRNA vaccines have been linked to over 1,200 diseases, immune system disorders from frameshifting, pseudouridine-associated cancer growth, waning immunity, breakthrough infections, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient and spike protein toxicity, and death.

The bill, S1036, is named after Doug Cameron, an Idaho rancher who suffered injuries from the COVID jab, according to a report from Gem State Chronicle.

You can read the full bill below:

S1036 47.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Cameron suffered a blood clot and became paralyzed after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID injection in 2021.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted to introduce the bill on Tuesday.

The legislation is scheduled for consideration in the coming weeks, featuring testimony for and against.

The ban would last until 2035 and apply to gene therapies that incorporate transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA); genetically modified microorganisms, such as viruses; and engineered genetically modified human cells, The Lewiston Tribune details.

Senator Brandon Shippy (R) ( Idaho.gov )

“With S1036, we are taking a responsible approach to pause the use of experimental gene therapy shots while we further assess their long-term safety and effectiveness,” Senator Shippy said.

“The people of Idaho deserve full transparency and accountability when it comes to medical products being promoted for widespread use.”

Genetic therapies like COVID shots have been “understudied, over-administered, and linked to a significant number of deaths and disabilities,” the report reads.

“Despite growing concerns, these products remain on the market with no liability for manufacturers or administrators, leaving injured individuals with no fair recourse for compensation.”

The report cited data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of December 27, 2024:

National Reports: 1,022,221 total adverse event reports:

19,176 deaths

18,686 permanently disabled

90,793 hospitalizations

2,071 miscarriages

9,512 heart attacks

5,326 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis

Idaho-Specific Reports: 4,667 total adverse event reports

34 deaths

105 life-threatening reactions

108 permanently disabled

37 myocarditis cases

5 miscarriages

“These numbers are alarming, and they likely represent only a fraction of the actual injuries, given that VAERS is known to be vastly underreported,” Sen. Shippy said. “A temporary halt will allow us to take a hard look at the real impact of these shots and ensure Idahoans are not being subjected to unnecessary risk.”

The report explained what S1036 does and doesn’t do:

S1036 does NOT apply to gene therapy products used for cancer or genetic disorder treatments. Instead, it aligns Idaho law more closely with the FDA’s definition of gene therapy while removing the FDA’s exemption for vaccines as found in their guidance footnotes. This bill only applies to gene therapy for infectious disease indications (immunizations) and ensures that Idaho’s health policies reflect caution and accountability.

It also cited “more than 3,500 peer-reviewed studies” that “have linked gene therapy-based COVID-19 shots to serious adverse effects, including: Cardiovascular and clotting disorders, neurological and autoimmune conditions, potential genetic integration and long-term unknown risks such as increased cancer risks and prion diseases.”

Shippy said the effort “is not about politics but doing things the Idaho way; it’s about protecting Idahoans from unnecessary medical harm from contaminated or harmful products.”

“We have an obligation to put the safety of our citizens first, and this bill takes a measured, responsible approach to doing exactly that.”

The Idaho senator is asking Idahoans to contact their legislators and support S1036.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a 30-year emergency room physician, applauds the legislation.

He emphasizes how scientists replaced uridine with pseudouridine in modified RNA used in gene therapy vaccines despite its known links to genetic disorders.

“We already know that genetic disorders associated with pseudouridine exist in humans,” Dr. Bartlett told this website.

“These diseases—coded using pseudouridine—are linked to muscle disease, heart disease, neurological disease, and even vision problems, among other conditions. Despite this, a small group of scientists decided it was worth running the largest human experiment in history by substituting uridine with pseudouridine in modified RNA technology. Now, we’re seeing the fallout. This experiment has led to disastrous consequences.”

The emergency room director believes Idaho’s S1036 is a crucial step toward transparency and accountability.

It addresses the “reckless” overuse and understudy of modRNA shots linked to deaths and disabilities.

“Idaho’s S1036 is a step in the right direction to protect the people of Idaho based on the latest scientific evidence. The science is settled. Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable when it comes to medical products. The COVID shots and all modRNA technology have been recklessly over-administered and dangerously understudied—linked to a staggering number of deaths and disabilities. The people of Idaho deserve better, and this bill is a necessary move toward ensuring informed consent and real public health protections.”

Idaho’s S1036 is a critical safeguard against the unchecked rollout of experimental gene therapies, putting transparency, accountability, and the safety of Idahoans ahead of corporate and government interests.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'