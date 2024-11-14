In a bold affirmation of Texans’ right to make personal health decisions, Texas State Representative-elect Andy Hopper (R-64) has introduced House Joint Resolution 91 (HJR91), aimed at enshrining the right to refuse vaccination as a constitutional guarantee.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Filed on November 13, 2024, the resolution seeks to protect Texans from being forced or coerced into receiving vaccinations by establishing this right in the Texas Constitution.

The amendment language leaves no room for misinterpretation:

“An individual has the unalienable and natural right to refuse a vaccination. The vaccination status of an individual may not be made a condition of employment, travel, school or other educational institution attendance, conducting business, receiving governmental services, or any other action in this state.”

Representative Hopper, whose stance is clear and unyielding, took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his conviction, writing, “No one should have the power to force or extort you to undergo a medical procedure that you don’t want. #txlege.”

The reaction from advocates and supporters of medical autonomy has been swift and emphatic.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a prominent Texas physician known for her stance on health freedom and whose trailblazing lawsuit led the FDA to remove posts discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19, celebrated the news on Thursday:

“First in the country! Representative-elect for TX HD64 @AndyHopperTX files bill HJR91 proposing a constitutional amendment regarding the right to refuse a vaccination. This is the beginning and more is coming! Thank you Rep Hopper! #txlege.”

Grassroots organizations have also rallied around Hopper’s initiative.

On Wednesday, the Grayson County Conservative group tweeted, “Incoming TX State Rep @AndyHopperTX is the man!! He just authored HJR91 that ‘proposes a constitutional amendment recognizing the RIGHT of an individual to refuse a vaccine!’”

Hopper’s principled stance and unwavering dedication to Texas’s conservative values have drawn the backing of prominent Texas leaders.

Some of the most notable endorsements include:

Senator Ted Cruz: “Despite being outspent in his primary, Andy proved that you can win if you are committed to Texas and have a strong grassroots movement behind you. He is dedicated to getting school choice across the finish line and will uphold Texas’ conservative values and principles in the Texas legislature. I am proud to endorse Andy today.”

Governor Greg Abbott: “Andy Hopper is a proven conservative warrior fighting for the values of Texans in House District 64. As the owner of a small farm and a member of the Texas State Guard, Andy understands what it takes to cultivate innovative, practical solutions to solve pressing issues. I need those skills in Austin to ensure we further cut property taxes, bolster our border security measures, and give Texas parents the ability to choose the best educational pathway for their child. I am proud to endorse Andy Hopper for State Representative, and I urge all Texans in House District 64 to vote for him in November.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: “Andy Hopper is someone conservatives can count on to fight for our values in Austin. He knows that we must secure our border, protect the innocence of Texas children and bring an end to the Democrat empowerment that happens in the Texas House. I’m proud to support his campaign.”

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller: “Andy Hopper is the right choice to help me lead the fight for our shared conservative values and to help keep Texas strong, free, and prosperous. I am proud to endorse these Texas Patriots and look forward to joining them on the campaign trail as we fight to keep Texas the last, best place.”

Freedom-loving Texas Rocker Ted Nugent: “In the current political jungle, Andy Hopper is the straight-shooting, no-nonsense force we need to bring back the real Texas we all know and love. He'll never back down to the spineless, soulless Austin uniparty and will always fight for our freedom. I proudly endorse Andy Hopper as the true conservative fighter who will take us back to the raw roots of liberty in Texas!”

Rep. Hopper’s HJR91 is a significant step for Texas, where discussions about medical freedom and personal autonomy are becoming increasingly urgent.

By blocking discrimination based on vaccination status, the amendment would bar any state agency, employer, school, or business from denying services, employment, or access to individuals who choose not to be vaccinated.

As it progresses through the legislative process, HJR91 represents not just a statement but a foundational shift toward recognizing personal health choices in the state of Texas.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood