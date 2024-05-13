Firebrand otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recently revealed that thousands of doctors and hundreds of elected and campaigning political figures have signed a public pledge affirming that COVID-19 shots are not safe and effective.

The signers also call for the “dangerous modified mRNA products” to be “pulled off the market,” and promise “not to take donations from pharmaceutical companies,” according to the website for ‘Americans for Health Freedom,’ Dr. Bowden’s health advocacy group.

COVID jabs have killed about 17 million people worldwide, according to scientists representing the Canada-based nonprofit ‘CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest.’

Early in the COVID pandemic, the Houston-based otolaryngologist began prescribing the antiviral drug ivermectin to her patients.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demonized the drug, publishing social media posts misleadingly implying ivermectin is only for animals.

Ivermectin has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for decades.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA stated in an August 2021 post that linked to an article vilifying ivermectin.

Bowden sued the FDA for interfering with her ability to treat sick patients.

She won.

In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and FDA officially agreed to remove the social media post and article.

“After nearly two years and a resounding rebuke by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the FDA has agreed to remove its misleading social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID-19,” Bowden told The Texan.

On Sunday, the victorious doctor revealed the impressive amount of signers to her organization’s pledge.

“We now have 187 elected officials, 106 candidates, 1 Surgeon General, 1 State Political Party, 1 State Congressional District, 17 County Political Committees and 7 physician organizations publicly stating the C0VID shots must be pulled off the market and pledging not to take donations from Big Pharma,” she wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

“Over 17,000 physicians stand behind them.”

She listed the newest additions to the signature list, asking her followers to “[t]ag your representatives and ask them to sign the pledge: http://americansforhealthfreedom.org.”

Screenshot from X (Twitter)@MdBreathe taken May 13, 2024

Screenshot from AmericansForHealthFreedom.org taken May 13, 2024

Americans for Health Freedom is gathering “names of like-minded physicians and scientists who want to join our effort to educate the public about the dangers of the COVID shots and compel politicians to call for pulling the shots off the market,” according to the group’s website.

The group was “founded on the principles of advocating for individual rights and autonomy in medical decision-making,” the About page reads.

“We believe every person has the right to choose the healthcare options that align with their values, beliefs, and personal circumstances. In a free society, health freedom and bodily autonomy are absolute individual rights not to be infringed on by the whims of society or the decrees of ambitious politicians.”

Meanwhile, a new study published last month in the Iranian Jundishapur Journal Of Health Sciences confirms that ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID.

The study “aimed to evaluate the therapeutic effects of ivermectin compared to a placebo group in non-critically ill confirmed COVID-19 patients.”

A double-blind, randomized clinical trial was conducted on 110 patients with moderate-to-severe COVID infection.

The study authors found ivermectin reduced the length of intensive care unit (ICU) admission, decreased the symptomatic period for most acute symptoms, and without producing any negative side effects.

“The findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly reduced the need for Intensive Care Unit admission (32.7% vs. 5.5%; P < 0.001), hospitalization duration (six vs. four days; P < 0.001), and median time to symptom resolution period (P < 0.05) in COVID-19 patients compared to the placebo group, without any serious side effects (P > 0.05),” the authors write.

“Among those administered ivermectin, there were no reports of sensitivity reactions, adverse effects, or drug-related toxicity,” they emphasized.

The researchers confirm that ivermectin “appears to be a potentially effective and safe medication for COVID-19 patients with moderate disease.”

“In combination with the standard of care, Ivermectin was safe, easily tolerated by the participants in our study, and without serious adverse effects, which was aligned with the findings of other studies.”

Among those receiving ivermectin, the median time to symptom resolution was three days for fever, shivering, cough, dyspnea, and myalgia, three days for nausea, and two and a half days for diarrhea, “indicating a faster resolution of symptoms compared to the placebo group.”

The authors also noted that laboratory results for the ivermectin-receiving group “showed significant improvement” in qualitative CRP and LDH levels, two important biomarkers that can provide valuable information about inflammation, tissue damage, and disease severity.

They summarized their findings, concluding:

The present study demonstrates that ivermectin is an effective medication for reducing the length of ICU admission, decreasing the symptomatic period for most acute symptoms, and also declining in some laboratory markers such as CRP and LDH. Moreover, no serious adverse effects of this medication have been observed among the drug arm participants. Therefore, it seems this medication should be considered as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and more investigation should be done on it in the future.

