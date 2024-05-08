A March study published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioinformation confirms that COVID-19 infections not only occur in those who receive vaccinations but that the vaccinated are infected more often than the unvaccinated.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

The study authors admit, “It is difficult to achieve sterilizing immunity with SARs-Cov-2 vaccination and protection is going to be reduced even upon vaccination with time.”

They conducted a two-year and 1 month longitudinal retrospective observational study from October 2020 to November 2022.

Their study examined at “all the CoVid-19 positive cases and both vaccinated (fully or partially vaccinated) and unvaccinated individuals over the study period.”

“The inclusion criteria were all the fully, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection and those who tested negative for Sars-CoV2 were excluded in the study,” the study explains.

The study looked at a total of 381 COVID-positive patients:

Fully vaccinated: 138 (36.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 142 (37.2%)

Unvaccinated: 101 (26.5%)

The partially vaccinated suffered the most COVID infections, followed closely by the fully vaccinated.

The unvaccinated suffered the least number of infections.

This means that, compared to the unvaccinated, the fully vaccinated are roughly 37% more likely to be infected and the partially vaccinated are 41% more likely to be infected.

The study authors therefore affirm that the “data shows that people do experience severe and life-threatening COVID-19 infection despite receiving the vaccination.”

“Patients develop severe and critical COVID-19 infection despite being vaccinated,” they reiterate in the conclusion.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

The new study results contradict Joe Biden’s July 2021 false claim that people who get COVID vaccines are completely protected from infection.

“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden incorrectly stated during a CNN town hall.

(Video credit: X (Twitter)/@RayJReader)

The new findings also contradict false claims made by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) leaders in early 2021.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky incorrectly stated that the vaccinated “don’t get sick.”

“We can kind of almost see the end,” Walensky wrongly told Maddow. “We’re vaccinating so very fast, our data from the CDC today suggests, you know, that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in real world data.”

(Video credit: YouTube/@NBCBayArea)

The findings also contradict former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who in June 2021 incorrectly stated that “if you are vaccinated you are protected” from the virus.

“If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have a risk,” Fauci inaccurately said. “That’s the reason why we say it’s as simple as black and white: you’re vaccinated, you’re safe—you’re unvaccinated, you’re at risk. Simple as that.”



(Video credit: YouTube:@msnbc)

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

The new findings also support recent studies showing (here, here, here, here) natural infection provides superior immunity to COVID than vaccines.

Moreover, a February 2023 research paper published in The Lancet confirmed that natural immunity acquired from coronavirus infection can provide better protection from infection than vaccination.

At the time, the study signified the largest meta-analysis on immunity following infection, analyzing data from 65 studies in 19 countries.

The paper found that, for all variants, infection-acquired immunity reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from a COVID reinfection by 88.9% for at least 10 months.

“Protection from past infection against re-infection from pre-omicron variants was very high and remained high even after 40 weeks,” the authors wrote.

The authors indicated that protection from infection through natural immunity could be “higher” than vaccination can provide.

“[O]ur analysis of the available data suggests that the level of protection afforded by previous infection is at least as high, if not higher than that provided by two-dose vaccination using high-quality mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech),” the authors stated.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood