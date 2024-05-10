A new study published last month in the Iranian Jundishapur Journal Of Health Sciences confirms that the antiviral drug ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

Ivermectin has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for decades.

Though the agency does not advocate for the ivermectin’s use to treat COVID, the FDA recently agreed in response to a lawsuit to delete social media posts it made demonizing the drug.

The study “aimed to evaluate the therapeutic effects of ivermectin compared to a placebo group in non-critically ill confirmed COVID-19 patients.”

A double-blind, randomized clinical trial was conducted on 110 patients with moderate-to-severe COVID infection.

-Sixty-two (56.4%) were men and 48 (43.6%) were women, with an average age of 53.36 ± 15.10 years.

The patients were equally divided into two groups, one group receiving ivermectin tablets (14 mg every 12 hours for three days) and the other group receiving a placebo.

Interestingly, none of the participants were vaccinated.

The study authors found ivermectin reduced the length of intensive care unit (ICU) admission, decreased the symptomatic period for most acute symptoms, and without producing any negative side effects.

“The findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly reduced the need for Intensive Care Unit admission (32.7% vs. 5.5%; P < 0.001), hospitalization duration (six vs. four days; P < 0.001), and median time to symptom resolution period (P < 0.05) in COVID-19 patients compared to the placebo group, without any serious side effects (P > 0.05),” the authors write.

“Among those administered ivermectin, there were no reports of sensitivity reactions, adverse effects, or drug-related toxicity,” they emphasized.

The researchers confirm that ivermectin “appears to be a potentially effective and safe medication for COVID-19 patients with moderate disease.”

“In combination with the standard of care, Ivermectin was safe, easily tolerated by the participants in our study, and without serious adverse effects, which was aligned with the findings of other studies.”

Among those receiving ivermectin, the median time to symptom resolution was three days for fever, shivering, cough, dyspnea, and myalgia, three days for nausea, and two and a half days for diarrhea, “indicating a faster resolution of symptoms compared to the placebo group.”

The authors also noted that laboratory results for the ivermectin-receiving group “showed significant improvement” in qualitative CRP and LDH levels, two important biomarkers that can provide valuable information about inflammation, tissue damage, and disease severity.

They summarized their findings, concluding:

The present study demonstrates that ivermectin is an effective medication for reducing the length of ICU admission, decreasing the symptomatic period for most acute symptoms, and also declining in some laboratory markers such as CRP and LDH. Moreover, no serious adverse effects of this medication have been observed among the drug arm participants. Therefore, it seems this medication should be considered as a potential treatment for COVID-19, and more investigation should be done on it in the future.

You can read the full study below:

