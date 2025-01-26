In a bold move to protect Canadians’ health, a government task force for the province of Alberta has recommended a halt in the use of COVID-19 shots, citing their safety, efficacy, and the process through which recommendations were made.

“The $2-million task force’s final report, released Friday, touched on several points common with disinformation campaigns such as the effectiveness of public health restrictions and masking, while also recommending some government authority over media,” The Globe and Mail reported Friday.

In the fall of 2022, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, skeptical of government response to the pandemic worldwide, instructed the province’s then-health minister to establish a panel tasked with reviewing pandemic data and offering recommendations.

The task force, led by physician Gary Davidson, alleged that the province had manipulated statistics to justify imposing restrictions and had overstated the strain on hospitals during the peak of the pandemic.

“The 269-page report is a sweeping criticism of the government’s response and defense of contrarian arguments, such as the value of drugs such as ivermectin, which scientists determined were ineffective in warding off and treating COVID-19,” the Globe and Mail report said.

“The task force took aim at vaccines, which Alberta and other Canadian jurisdictions required in order to access public gatherings and businesses. Alberta launched a vaccine passport system in September, 2021, and while it ended in early 2022, physicians still recommend booster shots.”

The task force report specifically recommends “halting the use of COVID-19 vaccines without full disclosure of their potential risks, ending their use in healthy children and teenagers, conducting further research into their effectiveness, establishing support for vaccine-injured individuals, and providing an opt-out mechanism from federal public health policy.”

Though she took the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID shot, Premier Smith was distrustful of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna’s formulations.

Smith is a long-time promoter of nonmainstream treatments for COVID, like the antiparasitic drug ivermectin and antimalarial hydroxychloroquine.

The panel argues Alberta should protect “public discussion of alternative medical treatments” under the provincial Human Rights Act.

It advised the government to prevent regulatory bodies from using “professionalism or codes of conduct” to obstruct the use of approved medications for off-label use, Globe and Mail highlighted.

Moreover, the group has recommended halting disciplinary action against health workers for promoting or using these medications.

The task force took aim at both Alberta Health Services and the health ministry on its collection of data to inform the need for booster shots. The group stated that there is no “quality data” that supports the idea that vaccines provide better protection from severe disease than natural exposure to circulating variants. Ultimately, it was recommended that public health information “avoid ideological bias geared toward maximizing vaccine coverage.” When it came to testing for COVID-19, the review concluded that there were conflicting studies and methods utilized during the height of the pandemic, which resulted in “inconsistent determinations regarding the actual infection rate in Alberta” and consequently informed policy decisions. “We recommend that future pandemic responses prioritize minimizing severe disease and mortality over extensive case detection. Specifically, Alberta should focus on developing a screening tool to help estimate individual risk,” the report stated. The panel also suggested that the media is politically or financially compensated by public health or pharmaceutical contracts and said the government should require the press to publicly disclosure any affiliations. “When reporting on health-related matters, require media to cite levels of supporting evidence and publicly disclose any political or financial competing interests that may influence their reporting, including publicly disclosing the dollar value and conditions of their public health and pharmaceutical contracts,” the report said. Ms. Smith previously said she appointed Mr. Davidson as head the task force because of his “contrarian perspective.” She defended the task force last April and said it was created to investigate unexplained deaths and rumours on social media about vaccine harms.

