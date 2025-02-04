The European Union (EU) is orchestrating the next international pathogen outbreak, as Bilthoven Biologicals (BBio), a member of the EUFab network, officially opened its new “pandemic preparedness manufacturing facilities” last month.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

BBio is currently working on a monkeypox and smallpox vaccine (TNX-801) with Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

The new facility construction follows Europe’s disease and food agencies’ recent warning that avian influenza “bird flu” poses an increasing pandemic threat.

Bernhard Url, acting executive director at the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), said in a press release: “In 2024, avian influenza viruses expanded their reach, infecting previously unaﬀected species. Our work identifies key mutations linked to a potential spread to humans, requiring rapid detection and response.”

The new facility launch aligns with escalating warnings of a coming pandemic, whether man-made or accidental.

New Facility Makes 300 Million Vaccines Per Year for ‘Future Health Threats’

Developed by HERA (Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority), EUFab (EU Facilities for Agile Biomanufacturing) is a bureaucratic attempt to centralize and control vaccine production capabilities across member states, potentially limiting national autonomy in health emergencies.

“Hosted at Bilthoven Science Park and completed in just 12 months, the facilities reinforce Europe’s strategic health autonomy by bolstering vaccine manufacturing capacity and supporting EU-wide pandemic response efforts,” an EU press release announcing the new facility reads.

The site can produce 300 million vaccine doses per year, in addition to other pharmaceuticals.

“The facilities are equipped with cutting-edge drug substance (bulk antigen) purification, and fill/finish isolator technologies, enabling the efficient and rapid production of critical vector-based vaccines. Designed for multi-product manufacturing, the site has the capability to produce up to 300 million doses of vaccines per year and monoclonal antibodies. This expansion strengthens Europe’s preparedness for future health emergencies, contributing to a more resilient and responsive vaccine manufacturing infrastructure.”

Key figures in the biopharmaceutical sector attended the opening, including the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), which owns BBio; the BBio CEO; the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands; and the Special Envoy for vaccines at the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.

HERA “remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring equal access to medical countermeasures for all European citizens,” the press release states.

“Looking ahead, one of HERA’s top priorities this year is the development of a new EU Strategy on Medical Countermeasures, designed to enhance preparedness and response capabilities across the continent.”

The strategy will “leverage key tools such as joint procurements, stockpiling, and innovative financial instruments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling emerging health threats.”

EUFab is a “key initiative in pandemic preparedness” and represents “a network of leading vaccine manufacturers to maintain ‘ever-warm’ production capacity for mRNA, vector-based, and protein-based vaccines.”

The group “strengthens Europe’s ability to rapidly scale up vaccine production in response to public health emergencies.”

The initiative “enhances the industry’s capability to manufacture lifesaving medicines, provides a priority right for vaccine manufacturing in times of crisis, and ensures a swift, coordinated response to future health threats.”

Other International Pandemic Orchestration Efforts

BBio’s new facility opens following the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation that granted marketing authorization for a new self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 shot called ‘Kostaive’ (ATC code: J07BN01), made by Bill Gates-funded Arcturus Therapeutics.

CHMP is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee responsible for evaluating and authorizing human medicines in the EU.

The EMA is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Moreover, last November, Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) announced the construction of a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Monor, Hungary that will produce more than 8 billion doses annually.

A press release emphasized the company’s focus on “emerging diseases” and “contributing to prepare for future pandemics.”

The U.S. and Australia have each allocated $1 billion for a coming bird flu pandemic.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'