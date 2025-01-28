The seventh case of “ultra-deadly” monkeypox (mpox) strain has now been detected in the U.K., following clinical trials for Moderna’s mRNA mpox injection that began in the country in March 2024.

The timing raises questions about whether the trial and the appearance of the disease are connected, as hundreds of participants received the monkeypox jab.

“The mPower Trial is a clinical trial conducted by Moderna to evaluate the safety of, and immune response to, an investigational vaccine called mRNA-1769, which aims to protect against illness caused by the mpox (previously called monkeypox) virus,” an announcement reads, describing the program that began in March of last year.

“‘Investigational’ means it has not been approved by the MHRA or another health regulatory authority.”

The study was carried out by the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN).

NIHR Director of Strategic Partnerships Dr. Matthew Hallsworth said at the time: “We’re really pleased that Moderna has chosen to run its mpox trial in the UK. This demonstrates our strength in clinical research,” according to an NIHR press release.

Dr. Hallsworth raised the possibility of “future pandemics” striking the U.K.

“Our partnership with Moderna ensures UK research is at the cutting edge of new vaccine technologies with the potential to protect against global health threats such as mpox and future pandemics,” he added.

“We hope that recruitment to this trial will be as successful as the Covid-19 vaccine trials that were run in the UK and we encourage the public to help out where they can - whether that’s by volunteering or encouraging others.”

Just seven months after the mRNA mpox shot trial began, the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the first human case of the more severe ‘clade Ib’ mpox virus to be reported in the country had been detected in London.

Mainstream reports failed to mention Moderna’s vaccination trial, instead connecting the infection with the patient’s recent travels.

Per The Pharmaceutical Journal:

On 30 October 2024, Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said that the infected patient had travelled to unnamed African countries on holiday and returned to London on an overnight flight on 21 October 2024. “They developed initial flu-like symptoms more than 24 hours later, and then, subsequently, on the 24 October, started to develop a rash, which progressed over subsequent days, and attended an emergency department in London where they were swabbed, tested and sent home to isolate whilst the results were pending,” she said.

Nevertheless, the timing is uncanny.

And today, the U.K.’s Daily Mail is reporting the seventh case of the mpox clade 1b strain has been detected in the country.

That report pointed to the patient’s travels, too, and again failed to mention the Moderna trial:

Another case of the new deadly mpox strain has been detected in the UK, health officials confirmed today. The clade 1b mutation, which experts have called ‘the most dangerous one so far’ kills one in ten of those infected and is believed to be behind a wave of miscarriages. It takes the total number of confirmed cases in Britain now to seven. Officials don’t yet know how they became infected with the strain. But they had ‘recently’ travelled back to the UK from Uganda, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Mpox symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash with blister-like lesions that progress to scabs.

Recent studies in Cell and Nature show the Moderna mRNA mpox shot doesn’t fully prevent infection or transmission, as vaccinated animals still showed viral replication.

Its effectiveness is short-lived, depends on high doses, and has major gaps in long-term protection and real-world performance.

It’s worth noting that blistering is a symptom linked to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA jab, according to the pharmaceutical giant’s data.

The emergence of a deadlier mpox strain, just months after the launch of Moderna’s mRNA mpox trial, coupled with studies showing limited efficacy and concerning side effects, raises serious questions about the connections between experimental mRNA technology and the rise of new, more dangerous public health threats.

People injected with Moderna’s mRNA mpox jab could develop mpox-like symptoms due to inflammatory or autoimmune reactions triggered by the body producing the viral protein encoded by the mRNA, such as blistering or rashes resembling mpox lesions.

Additionally, if lipid nanoparticles containing the mRNA or mpox proteins are excreted through bodily fluids like sweat, saliva, or breath, there is a theoretical risk of shedding onto the unvaccinated, which has been observed as a concern with other mRNA vaccines.

A February 2024 preprint study showed that mRNA COVID-19 shot components, such as lipid nanoparticles and spike proteins, may not be confined to the vaccinated individual but could potentially be shed to others through blood transfusion, organ transplantation, breastfeeding, exhalation, skin contact, or sexual intercourse.

The potential for shedding raises questions about exposure to- and immune reactions in those who did not receive the Moderna mpox injection.

Other monkeypox vaccine formulations, like Emergent BioSolutions’ ACAM2000, which contains a live virus, have demonstrated that the vaccinated can spread to and even kill those who have not received the jab.

BioNTech, who partnered with Pfizer for its mRNA COVID jab, is also developing an mRNA vaccine for mpox in a Phase I/II study (NCT05988203), due to roll out in mid-2025.

