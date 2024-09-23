The monkeypox vaccine ACAM2000 contains a live virus that the vaccinated can spread to and even kill those who have not received the jab, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The revelation comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) reports nearly 30 suspected monkeypox cases in Africa since early 2024.

ACAM2000 is manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions Inc., an American multinational specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The largest shareholders of Emergent BioSolutions are BlackRock and Vanguard.

The biopharmaceutical company received FDA approval last month for its supplemental biologics license application for ACAM2000 (Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live), expanding its use to include the prevention of Mpox.

Ironically, ACAM2000 can cause side effects like vesiculopustular eruptions, papules, and pustules, which resemble the skin symptoms seen in monkeypox infections.

These involve pustules, papulovesicular rashes, and lesions on various parts of the body.

Monkeypox itself typically presents with a similar progression of skin lesions, including papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Human infection with mpox-like virus in 4 year-old female in Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia. This infection was caused by a pox virus of the vaccinia, variola, monkeypox type ( U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Wikimedia Commons )

This website was the first to report that China’s Wuhan laboratory engineered monkeypox DNA fragments after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) authorized funding for mpox gain-of-function experiments, raising lab leak worries.

Shedding

The FDA insert for ACAM indicates the vaccinated can spread the live virus to the unvaccinated, an act known as ‘shedding.’

The document says that “live vaccinia virus can shed and be transmitted to these close contacts.”

“Virus is shed from the vaccination site during the period starting with the development of a papule (day 2-5); shedding ceases when the scab separates and the lesion is re-epithelialized, typically 3-6 weeks after vaccination,” the insert adds. “Steps should be taken in clinical use to reduce the risk of accidental infection of other sites in the vaccinated patient or of contact spread to other individuals.”

The vaccine can cause “accidental inoculation of household members or other close contacts.”

This raises significant informed consent issues, as unvaccinated individuals are exposed to the live virus without their knowledge or consent.

Since the vaccinated can unintentionally spread the virus to close contacts, those at risk of exposure aren’t given the opportunity to make an informed decision about potential infection.

Death in Unvaccinated

The FDA insert for ACAM2000 confirms a risk of death for unvaccinated individuals who come into contact with those vaccinated.

“Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated,” the insert reads.

Risk to Expecting Mothers

The risk to pregnant women is unknown because ACAM2000 “has not been studied in pregnant women,” according to the FDA insert.

“Based on data from historical use of other live vaccinia virus vaccines, ACAM2000 can cause fetal vaccinia and fetal death,” the document says.

“If ACAM2000 is administered during pregnancy or within 6 weeks before becoming pregnant, the vaccinee should be apprised of the potential hazard to the fetus [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. Vaccinees should be counseled to avoid becoming pregnant (or getting their partner pregnant) for 6 weeks after vaccination and until the vaccination site has healed.”

Moreover, unvaccinated pregnant women somehow need to be aware of the vaccination status of those around them because vaccinated individuals can shed the virus onto the expecting mother, causing “adverse fetal outcomes.”

“Pregnant women who are close contacts of vaccinees may be at risk of adverse fetal outcomes because ACAM2000 live vaccinia virus can be transmitted from vaccines,” the insert says.

ACAM2000 has also “not been studied in lactating women.”

“It is not known whether ACAM2000 is excreted in human milk,” per the document. “No human or animal data are available to assess the effects of ACAM2000 on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.”

This again highlights a critical informed consent issue, as pregnant or breastfeeding women may unknowingly be exposed to the live virus through vaccinated individuals, putting both themselves and their unborn or breastfeeding children at risk without their consent or adequate information on potential dangers.

Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility

The FDA insert for ACAM2000 says that the vaccine has not been tested to see if it could cause cancer, genetic mutations, or affect the ability of men or women to have children.

The drug “has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male or female fertility in animals,” it reads.

You can download the full FDA insert for ACAM2000 below:

