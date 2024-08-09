In June 2015, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) approved gain-of-function (GOF) experiments that would make monkeypox viruses more infectious and deadly.

Now, the World Health Organization is convening a committee to decide if the ongoing monkeypox outbreak constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Though Health and Human Services (HHS)—which NIH falls under—denied approving the risky project, a House Energy and Commerce Committee investigation determined HHS’s claims to be “false.”

“HHS’s repeated assertions that the risky transfer of clade I material into clade II virus experiment was never proposed or approved were false,” according to Energy and Commerce’s ‘Interim Staff Report on Investigation into Risky MPXV Experiment at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.’

Screenshot from CloudFront.net taken August 9, 2024.

The report was made available in a press release from the committee in June of this year.

“Internal NIH documents show this experiment was formally proposed and received approval before the NIH’s Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) on June 30, 2015—seven years before the Committee first asked about the MPXV experiment,” the document confirms.

Energy and Commerce had been investigating since October 2022 whether a research project on monkeypox viruses was “planned and/or conducted” at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the agency run by Dr. Anthony Fauci at the time.

Rule X clause 1(f) of the U.S. House of Representatives gives Energy and Commerce jurisdiction over public health agencies, including NIAID’s parent agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and federal biomedical research.

“The Committee has a long history of conducting oversight of federally funded virology research, including investigating accidents at high-containment laboratories, and examining federal policies related to biosecurity, biosafety, and potentially risky experiments,” the Energy and Commerce report explains.

The monkeypox experiment would combine two different monkeypox virus clades (groups of viruses that are genetically similar and share a common ancestor).

“As described by Dr. [Bernard] Moss [NIAID, NIH], the experiment appeared to qualify as gain-of-function research of concern (GOFROC) because it planned to enhance the transmissibility and pathogenicity of clade II MPXV by inserting genes from clade I MPXV,” the interim reports says.

Specifically, the project involved “transferring genes from clade I or Congo Basin clade MPXV (a rare version of MPXV that is 1,000 times more lethal in mice than the version currently circulating in the United States) into clade II or West African clade MPXV (the version currently circulating in the United States). Clade I MPXV is lethal to more than 10 percent of unvaccinated humans while clade II MPXV is much more transmissible.”

Energy and Commerce warned these “gene transferring techniques” could “pose a significant threat to public health and human safety.”

The experiments could have been conducted any time between July 2015 and May 2023.

“With the IBC’s approval, researchers could have conducted the proposed bidirectional experiment at any time after June 2015, until May 2023, when the approval was effectively revoked by the NIH,” the committee’s report reads.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

International Monkeypox ‘Tabletop Exercise’

Interestingly, in March 2021, well within this timeframe, government officials and pharmaceutical industry leaders attended a “tabletop exercise” of a mock monkeypox pandemic that would take place in the future.

The exercise was detailed in a document composed by a Washington, D.C. nonprofit called the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI).

Alarmingly, the scenario anticipated the potential future monkeypox pandemic would result in “more than three billion cases” and “270 million fatalities worldwide.”

“The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months,” the NTI document reads.

“Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.”

Participants in the exercise included 19 senior leaders and experts from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe “with decades of combined experience in public health, biotechnology industry, international security, and philanthropy.”

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson were in attendance.

China’s own Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was there, too.

Screenshot from NTI.org taken August 9, 2024.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

COVID-Infamous Wuhan Lab Engineers Large Monkeypox Genome Fragments

While the Energy and Commerce report didn’t specify the precise date or location the gain-of-function experiments were performed, a study first published online in February 2022 confirms large fragments of the monkeypox virus genome were being assembled at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

That’s just months before the latest international monkeypox outbreak began and within the committee’s proposed timeframe the GOF could have been performed.

The Wuhan lab is a significant location, as it was reportedly ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic after Dr. Fauci’s NIAID approved funding gain-of-function research on coronaviruses there.

The U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak at China’s WIV.

Moreover, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has likewise confirmed that the COVID pandemic was probably the result of a lab “incident” in Wuhan.

And in May of this year, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), admitted before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that his agency did fund risky gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

The 2022 study, titled “Efficient assembly of a large fragment of monkeypox virus genome as a qPCR template using dual-selection based transformation-associated recombination,” was published in Virologica Sinica, the official journal of the Chinese Society for Microbiology.

Screenshot from ScienceDirectAssets.com taken August 9, 2024.

The study authors acknowledge the assembly method they used on monkeypox, called transformation-associated recombination (TAR), could potentially generate a “contagious pathogen.”

Though the experiment only involved about a third of the monkeypox virus genome, the authors acknowledged the TAR method “could also raise potential security concerns, especially when the assembled product contains a full set of genetic material that can be recovered into a contagious pathogen.”

Coincidentally, in May 2022, the first case of monkeypox infection since 2003 was reported in the U.S.

The infection occurred a little over a year after the NTI tabletop exercise, within the timeframe the Energy and Commerce committee contends the monkeypox gain-of-function experiments were conducted and just three months after the Wuhan study was published.

Today, levels of monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reportedly reached more than 14,000 reported cases and 511 deaths, and the disease has spread to four neighboring countries that had not previously reported cases: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

It remains to be seen whether monkeypox becomes a pandemic and whether the virus, like COVID, was man-made.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood