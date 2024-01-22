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Paul's avatar
Paul
Jan 22, 2024

“which is why I am working to defund EcoHealth that funneled taxpayer dollars to the Chinese state-run Wuhan Lab.”

Shouldn’t an activity which is illegal to do in the USA (GOF Research)also be illegal to fund such activity regardless of where it is done.

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Allie's avatar
Allie
7hEdited

What dumb, stupid, negligent healthcare workers would consent to any “vaccine,” especially a live “vaccine” that can shed on others for a disease that they are extremely unlikely to encounter! Pure evil! Is this an attempt to create a fake pandemic in the US? Dear God, please save us from these demons!

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