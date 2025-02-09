Arkansas has filed a bill titled ‘An Act to Authorize Ivermectin for Human Use to Be Sold Without a Prescription or Consultation with a Healthcare Professional,’ that would allow the sale of ivermectin without the need for a prescription or consultation with a healthcare provider.

Ivermectin is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved broad-spectrum anti-parasitic agent shown to have anti-viral activity against a wide range of viruses, including influenza.

The drug is not toxic at a standard dose, is safe for pregnant women, and is even widely used in veterinary medicine due to its safety and efficacy.

A June 2020 comprehensive systematic review summarizing 50 years of studies on the antiviral effects of ivermectin published in Nature’s Journal of Antibiotics characterized ivermectin as “a wonder drug.”

The review confirmed that ivermectin “proposes many potential effects to treat a range of diseases, with its antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-cancer properties.”

“It is highly effective against many microorganisms including some viruses,” the review emphasizes.

The new bill, led by State Senator Alan Clark (R-District 7), is a decisive move to expand access to unjustly restricted treatments, putting Arkansans in control of their healthcare choices.

The legislation, which aims to make ivermectin more readily available, removes barriers to access that many have faced in obtaining this treatment.

The bill amends Arkansas Code Title 20, Chapter 7, Subchapter 1, adding a new section, 20-7-147, which directly addresses the sale of ivermectin for human use.

The language of the bill is clear:

“Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, ivermectin suitable for human use may be sold or purchased as an over-the-counter medication in this state without a prescription or consultation with a healthcare professional.”

This provision makes it explicit that ivermectin can be sold and purchased without a prescription or the need for a healthcare consultation.

It effectively removes the barriers that have previously restricted access to ivermectin, a treatment that many have successfully turned to in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health concerns.

The bill defines “over-the-counter medication” in Section 1(a), making it clear that ivermectin fits within this category:

“As used in this section, ‘over-the-counter medication’ means medication that may be legally sold and purchased without a prescription.”

This section clarifies the intent to make ivermectin freely accessible to the public, with no prescription required, putting it on equal footing with other over-the-counter treatments.

You can read the bill text below:

A Major Step Toward Health Autonomy

Supporters of the bill argue that this is a crucial step in restoring the rights of individuals to make their own healthcare decisions.

The COVID pandemic revealed the dangers of centralized medical control and highlighted the need for accessible, transparent, and alternative treatment options.

This bill is a direct challenge to government overreach in healthcare and puts control back into the hands of the people.

It’s about restoring individual autonomy in healthcare decisions and empowering Arkansans to seek out treatments that align with their personal beliefs and health needs.

By allowing ivermectin to be sold over the counter, Arkansas is sending a message that it values the rights of individuals to choose their own healthcare without interference from government mandates.

It is a clear and bold statement of medical freedom, and it is sure to have ripple effects across the nation as other states and citizens look to follow Arkansas’s lead.

