Led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a coalition of seventeen state attorneys general is investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The attorneys general are “demanding accountability for alleged mismanagement, misleading statements, and suppression of scientific debate,” according to a press release from AG Wilson’s office.

Dr. Fauci’s pardon protects him from federal prosecution but not state crimes or civil lawsuits.

The top lawyers signed a letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

They request state-level cooperation in order to pursue any violations of state laws.

“President Biden’s blanket pardon of Dr. Fauci is a shameful attempt to prevent accountability,” said Wilson. “If any of these findings indicate violations of state laws, we are fully prepared to take appropriate action to ensure justice is served.”

According to the press release:

The letter follows the release of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s final report, which details widespread failures and potential misconduct by high-ranking government officials, including Dr. Fauci. The report highlights misleading public statements regarding COVID-19’s origins, mismanagement of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, and efforts to suppress scientific discussions about vaccine risks.

The subcommittee report alleges that Dr. Fauci discredited the lab leak theory despite supporting evidence, misled Congress about NIH-funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan, oversaw NIH’s mismanagement of taxpayer funds to EcoHealth Alliance, and suppressed scientific dissent on vaccine risks.

“Despite these findings, former President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Dr. Fauci, shielding him from federal prosecution for any offenses committed during his tenure,” the press release reads. “However, the attorneys general assert that this federal pardon does not prevent state-level legal action.”

The AGs asked Congress to provide any relevant findings “that could lead to state investigations and potential prosecutions.”

You can read the full letter below:

Letter To Congress Covid 19 Response Feb 5 2025 441KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Letter signatories:

Alan Wilson, Attorney General of South Carolina

Jonathan Skrmetti, Attorney General of Tennessee

John Guard, Acting Attorney General of Florida

Liz Murrill, Attorney General of Louisiana

Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

Steve Marshall, Attorney General of Alabama

Raúl Labrador, Attorney General of Idaho

Drew Wrigley, Attorney General of North Dakota

Derek E. Brown, Attorney General of Utah

Todd Rokita, Attorney General of Indiana

Marty Jackley, Attorney General of South Dakota

Tim Griffin, Attorney General of Arkansas

Austin Knudson, Attorney General of Montana

Andrew Bailey, Attorney General of Missouri

Kris Kobach, Attorney General of Kansas

John B. McCuskey, Attorney General of West Virginia

Mike Hilgers, Attorney General of Nebraska

It remains to be seen how helpful Congress will be to the AGs fighting for accountability for the American citizens in their respective states.

