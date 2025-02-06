A California resident tracking cloud seeding operations took direct action, reportedly confronting pilots engaged in geoengineering over Tuolumne County after years of ignored concerns.

The investigator, known as MellowKat, has spent years monitoring these flights, collecting over 20 rain samples, and filing multiple Public Records Act requests to state and local air quality agencies, including the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Air Pollution Control District.

Despite documented findings of heavy metals in rainwater following cloud seeding operations, no action has been taken.

On the night of February 1, she identified a Beech C90 King Air conducting seeding operations from 5 PM to 8 PM and again at 10 PM, reporting the incident in a Substack post last weekend.

Fed up, she decided to confront the pilot directly.

At 1:30 AM, accompanied by a friend, she arrived at the airport.

After knocking on locked doors and signaling to someone inside, she was allowed in and asked to speak with the pilot.

She recorded audio of her interactions with the pilots:

A video recorded by her friend from outside documents the encounter.

She encourages others to take similar action, stating that these pilots should be directly confronted over the impact of their work.

“We’re breathing, drinking, and eating these heavy metals,” she wrote in her report, pointing out that cloud seeding releases more than just silver iodide—aluminum and zinc are also involved in combustion flares.

She insists that people need to make their concerns known to those directly carrying out these operations.

“My hope is that these pilots think about me every time they are tasked with another seeding operation,” she writes. “I think they were surprised a woman showed up at 1:30am to speak directly to them.”

“FOLKS…YOU can do the same. Take your concerns directly to the person responsible for the harms. It’s time we let them know that we are watching, we are concerned, and we want them to STOP.”

Air Force Whistleblowers, Gov’t Documents Confirm Covert Geoengineering Efforts

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on geoengineering efforts.

Former U.S. Air Force officer Kristen Meghan, a bioenvironmental engineer turned whistleblower, has been exposing the military’s involvement in large-scale weather modification programs after discovering she had been unknowingly approving hazardous chemicals for atmospheric release.

“I realized it was actually coming right out of my office,” she admitted, explaining how her attempts to debunk so-called conspiracy theories led her to undeniable evidence that nanoparticulate metals like aluminum, strontium, and silver iodide were being dispersed into the environment.

“It’s getting into the food, it’s getting into the soil,” she warned, emphasizing that these toxicants cannot be easily filtered out and are linked to rising cases of neurodegenerative diseases and respiratory issues.

“The same people who demonized me five, ten years ago are now going, ‘Wow,’ because they’re finding it’s openly admitted in all of our U.S. documents,” she said, calling for public awareness and direct action against these operations.

Moreover, in June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

