Florida Senator Ileana Garcia (R-36) has introduced legislation prohibiting weather modification activities that “affect the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight within the atmosphere” in the state.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed similar legislation into law in April, though the state claims Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) laws prevent them from enforcing the law.

The Florida bill will need to address this federal roadblock.

Moreover, the U.S. government has a long history of covertly spraying dangerous chemicals over unsuspecting Americans.

Senator Garcia represents Miami-Dade County and serves as Chair of the Appropriations Committee on Criminal as well as Civil Justice and Vice Chair of the Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee.

The new bill was filed on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Its introduction follows claims that recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, which devastated Florida, were intentionally manipulated.

If passed and signed into law, it will take effect July 1, 2025.

The legislation takes aim at what is colloquially referred to as “chemtrails,” chemical trails left behind by aircraft that linger and slowly disperse, turning the sky an unnatural silvery gray.

“The injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of sunlight is prohibited,” the text reads.

Those conducting weather modification operations commit “a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 and by a fine not exceeding $10,000.”

Florida Quietly Regulated Weather Modification for Years—Now It’s Repealed

The bill explicitly states it repeals specific Florida Statutes, including sections 403.281 through 403.401, which previously governed weather modification activities, as outlined in Section 1 of the bill text.

These repealed laws demonstrate that the state of Florida not only acknowledged the existence of weather modification but also permitted and regulated it under specific conditions, prompting scrutiny of whether similar statutes exist in other states.

For example, the bill explicitly states it repeals statutes that defined weather modification and established requirements for “licensing requirements, applications, proof of financial responsibility requirements, [and] license issuance and discipline provisions.”

Additionally, the repealed statutes mandated transparency through measures like the “publication of notice of intention to operate requirements,” “required contents of the notice of intention,” and “record and reports of operations requirements.”

The statutes further mandated licensing for individuals or entities engaging in weather modification operations, including criteria for obtaining licenses and demonstrating financial responsibility to mitigate potential damages.

Provisions for issuing, suspending, or revoking licenses, along with enforcing penalties for violations, were also in place.

Operators were obligated to maintain records and submit detailed reports on their activities, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Emergency licenses were also provided under specific scenarios, as well as mechanisms to revoke licenses for non-compliance.

By dismantling this regulatory framework, the bill highlights that weather modification was not only recognized but actively managed under state law, directly debunking the notion that weather modification is a myth.

The shift away from regulation to an outright prohibition underscores a significant policy change rather than an admission of non-existence.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood