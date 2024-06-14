A groundbreaking legal action is unfolding in Louisiana, where residents seek justice against prominent figures in the medical establishment, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, for “alleged crimes committed against citizens” committed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'

The Vires Law Group, PLLC, and Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., APLC, supported by the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, have submitted requests to the District Attorneys of nine Louisiana parishes to initiate criminal investigations into alleged crimes committed by Dr. Fauci and other officials, according to a press release circulating on social media.

The comprehensive 30-page criminal referral requests, including exhibits, were submitted to the District Attorneys for Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Orleans, Lafayette, Lafourche, Tangipahoa, and Rapides parishes.

This legal initiative is financially supported by donations from individuals and organizations, including the Diamond Mind Foundation and the Fight Like A Flynn PAC, led by retired Lieutenant General Mike Flynn, former National Security Advisor.

According to the press release, attorneys Rachel Rodriguez, Esq., Miller, and Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., Esq., have urged the District Attorneys to “make criminal referrals to Attorney General Liz Murrill for investigation and charges.”

The request is made on behalf of the next-of-kin relatives of nine victims in Louisiana, who have sought assistance in investigating the “deaths of their loved ones under COVID hospital protocols,” alleged intentional COVID infection mismanagement, and the alleged suppression and denial of life-saving treatments in Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The criminal referrals accuse Dr. Fauci, current and former federal officers, and hospital systems providing care within Louisiana of committing several crimes under Louisiana criminal code, including:

Terrorism by Causing Intentional Killing or Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury (La. R.S. 14:128.1(A))

First Degree Murder (La. R.S. 14:30)

Second Degree Murder (La. R.S. 14:30.1)

Manslaughter (La. R.S. 14:31(A)(3))

Human Trafficking (La. R.S. 14:46.2)

Prohibited Racketeering Acts (La. R.S. 15:1353)

Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities (La. R.S. 14:93.3)

False Imprisonment (La. R.S. 14:46)

Second Degree Kidnapping (La. R.S. 14:44.1)

Battery (La. R.S. 14:33)

Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities (La. R.S. 14:35.2)

The individuals named as subjects of the requested investigation are high-profile figures, including:

Anthony Fauci, ex-Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Cliff Lane, Deputy Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Francis Collins, ex-Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Stephen Hahn, ex-Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

Robert Redfield, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Peter Daszak, President, Eco-Health Alliance

Rick Bright, Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

For further information, the press release provides contact details for Rachel Rodriguez, Esq. at Vires Law Group, PLLC, and Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., Esq. at Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., APLC.

You can see the reported press release below:

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood