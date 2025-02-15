JonFleetwood.com Founder and Editor-in-Chief Jon Fleetwood, alongside a team of esteemed medical experts, has drafted the most comprehensive legislative template to date aimed at banning DNA/RNA-based vaccine products across humans, animals, and agricultural produce.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Titled the ‘DNA/RNA-Based Vaccine Safety & Sovereignty Act,’ the bill template spans over 50 pages with 100 references, equipping lawmakers with an ironclad framework to prohibit the use of gene-based vaccine technologies.

The initiative has garnered support from leading medical professionals, including Richard Bartlett, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; James Thorp, MD; Mary Talley Bowden, MD; Jessica Rose, PhD, MSc, BSc; and Peter McCullough, MD, PhD, all of whom have contributed their expertise to solidify the bill’s scientific and legal grounding.

Hulscher, an epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator for The McCullough Foundation, called the document a “51-page legislative blueprint designed to equip lawmakers with the tools to ban gene-based injections in humans, animals, and produce—once and for all.”

The full bill template, titled “DNA/RNA-Based Vaccine Safety & Sovereignty Act: Prohibiting the Use of DNA/RNA Products Utilized as Vaccines in Humans, Animals, & Produce”, is published at the following link: https://zenodo.org/records/14873302.

Share the Zenodo link with your local, state, and U.S. lawmakers, or anyone working to ban DNA/RNA-based pharmaceuticals being utilized as vaccines.

Legislative Template Designed for Lawmakers at All Levels

The bill is structured as a ready-to-use framework for local, state, and federal legislators seeking to outlaw genetic vaccine technology.

It is designed to be adapted and introduced as legislation, giving lawmakers the necessary scientific, legal, and policy arguments to combat the widespread use of DNA/RNA-based vaccines in their jurisdictions.

Key features include:

A definitive prohibition on DNA/RNA-based vaccine products for humans, animals, and agriculture, including mRNA, modRNA, saRNA, and DNA vaccines.

A robust legal and scientific foundation, with 40 “Whereas” statements backed by peer-reviewed research, government reports, and expert testimony.

State sovereignty protections, ensuring that federal agencies cannot override the ban during declared health crises or through emergency-use authorizations.

Clear definitions of gene-based vaccine technologies, ensuring that all genetic modification techniques used in immunization fall under the prohibition.

Strong Enforcement Measures and Legal Consequences

The DNA/RNA-Based Vaccine Safety & Sovereignty Act is not just a policy proposal—it establishes strict enforcement mechanisms, including severe financial and legal penalties for violators:

A minimum fine of $50,000 per instance of unauthorized administration.

Escalating penalties up to $250,000 in fines and 10 years in prison for severe infractions.

Empowerment of state attorneys general and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute violations.

Whistleblower protections and financial incentives for reporting illegal administration of DNA/RNA-based vaccines.

A Response to Federal Overreach and Industry Influence

Unlike federal policies that permit DNA/RNA-based vaccine use under emergency provisions, this legislative template asserts state authority to enact a total ban.

The bill’s structure is designed to withstand legal challenges from pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies, providing legislators with the legal justification to stand firm against industry and government pushback.

The initiative also aims to preserve food security, preventing genetically modified vaccine technology from contaminating the agricultural sector.

The bill explicitly prohibits the use of gene-based vaccines in livestock, poultry, and produce, protecting consumers from unknowingly ingesting modified biological products.

Call to Action: Lawmakers Encouraged to Adopt the Framework

The bill template is now available for public use and legislative introduction. Advocates encourage citizens to share the document with their representatives at all levels of government.

By implementing this legislative model, states can reclaim their authority over pharmaceutical and agricultural interventions, ensuring transparency, informed consent, and protection from untested genetic technologies.

Contact your state legislators and encourage them to adopt this groundbreaking bill to safeguard public health and sovereignty.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood