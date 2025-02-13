In a bold move to protect the health of the state’s citizens, the Kentucky General Assembly has introduced House Bill 469, which seeks to prohibit the administration of “any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication” throughout the state.

The bill summary explicitly states that this restriction applies “regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term.”

You can read the full bill below:

Legislative Intent to Protect Kentuckians

House Bill 469 (HB 469) begins by asserting that “it is the intent of the General Assembly to protect Kentucky adults and children from the adverse effects of experimental gene therapy and biologic products utilized as immunizations.”

The bill further states that the legislature aims “to establish a moratorium on gene therapy immunizations to ensure the safety and well-being of all Kentuckians.”

Defining ‘Human Gene Therapy Products’

The legislation defines “human gene therapy product” as including “all products that mediate their effects by transcription or translation of transferred genetic material or by specifically altering human genetic sequences.”

The bill clarifies that this definition includes but is not limited to:

“Nucleic acids, such as plasmids and in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA);” “Genetically modified microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi;” “Engineered site-specific nucleases used for human genome editing; and” “Ex vivo genetically modified human cells.”

The prohibition on these products means that mRNA-based COVID-19 shots, as well as other gene-based injections, would not be allowed in Kentucky if the bill is enacted.

Exceptions and Expiration Date

The bill provides an exemption for “human gene therapy products utilized for treatment or therapy of cancer or genetic disorders.”

President Donald Trump recently announced a $500 billion investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure through the Stargate project, with Oracle’s Larry Ellison stating that AI could enable the development of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines within 48 hours.

Critics of mRNA technology for cancer vaccines express concerns about its potential to cause autoimmune issues, promote various diseases, and the lack of comprehensive studies on its long-term effects and safety.

Kentucky’s bill wouldn’t apply to gene therapy pharmaceutical products like those being promoted by Trump and Ellison.

However, this restriction on gene therapy-based immunizations is set to “expire on July 1, 2035, unless extended by an act of the General Assembly following legislative review of available safety data.”

Emergency Declaration

Citing an urgent need for legislative action, the bill declares that “whereas it is essential that the General Assembly promptly provide for safety in public health settings in the Commonwealth, an emergency is declared to exist, and this Act takes effect upon its passage and approval by the Governor or upon its otherwise becoming a law.”

House Bill 469 is currently assigned to the Committee on Committees and is sponsored by Representatives T. Roberts, E. Callaway, J. Calloway, S. Doan, M. Hart, K. Holloway, S. Maddox, C. Massaroni, M. Proctor, and F. Rabourn.

With lawmakers pushing forward on this legislation, Kentucky could become the next battleground in the fight over gene-based immunizations, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

