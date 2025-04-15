In line with this website’s January 2024 prediction, President Donald J. Trump’s FDA, USDA, and CDC, along with the World Health Organization, are continuing to orchestrate a coming bird flu pandemic.

In February 2024, this website warned how the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was simultaneously performing gain-of-function experiments on purported H5N1 bird flu viruses while manufacturing a bird flu vaccine.

The government was creating both the cause of a bird flu pandemic—a pathogen—and the “solution” it wants to push on its citizens—a vaccine.

Just as it did with coronavirus pathogens and vaccines before the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about the government’s true intentions both then and now.

On Thursday, it was announced that Arcturus Therapeutics was granted “Fast Track Designation” from Trump’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) H5N1 bird flu vaccine called ARCT-2304.

This website was the very first to warn in November 2024 that the FDA had approved ARCT-2304 in the first place, noting funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and raising both pandemic orchestration concerns as well as safety concerns regarding the brand-new mRNA-based, self-replicating technology.

The Thursday announcement explained that the FDA’s Fast Track Designation “is designed to expedite the development and review process,” indicating they’re racing toward rollout.

Many websites and influencers were caught off guard by the announcement, but this website’s readers have known about ARCT-2304 since last year.

On the same day, Trump’s USDA announced its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) had awarded more than $15.3 million to animal disease and outbreak preparedness projects, including those involving H5N1 bird flu.

The 68 new projects are being led by 24 State Departments of Agriculture, five Tribal Entities, 35 universities, three livestock industry organizations, and one Federal partner, signifying a nationwide mobilization—spanning nearly every level of government, academia, and industry—as if the entire biosecurity complex is preparing for something massive, coordinated, and imminent.

“The projects will help address gaps in animal disease outbreak emergency response, increase producer’s use of gold-standard biosecurity measures, train producers and responders to carry out animal disease outbreak response activities, help States and Tribes develop and exercise animal disease emergency response plans, and help producers who are impacted by animal disease outbreaks recover quickly,” the press release reads.

On Friday, the day after the Arcturus Therapeutics and USDA announcements, the WHO released new guidance on surveillance for human bird flu infections.

It said the goal is to “rapidly detect and characterize any human H5 infections to allow prompt response actions, assess trends and health risks, and guide global flu pandemic preparedness.”

Despite President Trump signing an executive order on January 20, 2025 withdrawing the United States from the WHO, the group’s guidance confirmed that Trump’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively contributing to the project.

The WHO stated that under the International Health Regulations, countries are “required to notify the WHO within 24 hours of any lab-confirmed human case involving a new subtype, based on the WHO case definition of being unusual or unexpected and potentially posing a serious public health impact.”

In other words, while Trump claims to have withdrawn the U.S. from the WHO, his administration is quietly coordinating with the very same global health authorities to fast-track vaccines, fund outbreak exercises, and roll out surveillance systems—signaling that the next pandemic isn’t just being anticipated, it’s being manufactured.

