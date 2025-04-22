A bill introduced yesterday in the Minnesota Legislature would formally classify mRNA injections and related technologies as “weapons of mass destruction,” criminalize their possession and distribution, and compel public officials to prosecute anyone who manufactures or possesses them.

The “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act” declares its intent in no uncertain terms: “to designate mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction according to section 609.712 and to prohibit possession or distribution of the mRNA injections and products in the state.”

Representatives Mekeland, Knudsen, Hudson, Dotseth, Murphy, Altendorf, Allen, and Schultz introduced it in the House.

Redefining Genetic Medicine as Biowarfare

The proposed legislation, posted April 21 by the 94th Legislature, introduces a new section to Minnesota Statutes—Section 609.7121—titled “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition.”

It defines “mRNA injections and products” as any substance that fits four major criteria:

“(1) with regards to the COVID injections, mRNA or ‘modified’ messenger RNA as related to the gene altering agents. The structure was altered by substituting two N-methyl-pseudouridine amino acids for the usual uridine components so as to elude immune destruction of the mRNA, which then allows the mRNA that produces the pathogenic Spike protein to exist within cells for a longer period of time.” “(2) all injections or products containing mRNA or ‘modified’ messenger RNA;” “(3) any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term;” “(4) nanotechnology or nanoparticles that alter genes and create a biosynthetic cell replication.”

Notably, the bill excludes naturally occurring mRNA:

“For the purposes of this section, mRNA does not mean naturally occurring mRNA defined as messenger ribonucleic acid that is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene.”

Criminalization and Enforcement

The act imposes criminal penalties under Minnesota’s weapons of mass destruction statute, section 609.712:

“Whoever knowingly manufactures, acquires, possesses, or makes readily accessible to another mRNA injections and products is guilty of a crime and may be sentenced as provided under section 609.712.”

But the legislation doesn’t stop there. It demands that all levels of government strictly enforce it—or face consequences themselves.

“A state or local government official must use all lawful means necessary to enforce this section.” “A state or local government official who does not enforce or investigate a violation under subdivision 3 when provided with reasonable evidence of a violation is guilty of a crime and subject to the same penalties as a person violating that subdivision.”

Citizens Can Sue the State

In what may be a first-of-its-kind enforcement mechanism, the bill empowers ordinary Minnesotans to take legal action against the state if it fails to act:

“A resident of the state may seek injunctive relief, declaratory relief, and monetary damages from the state or a state and local government official for lack of enforcement of this section.”

Effective August 1

If passed, the act will go into effect this summer:

“This section is effective August 1, 2025, and applies to crimes committed on or after that date.”

This unprecedented legislation makes clear that at least one state is now openly questioning whether mRNA products—far from being health interventions—should be treated as bioengineered threats.

It doesn’t mince words: genetic modification technologies that produce spike proteins and alter cell replication are no longer protected under the label of “public health.” Under this bill, they’re now legally classified as tools of biological warfare.

