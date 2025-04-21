Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 has occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The fact that a state’s first measles infection has emerged in the weeks after the public was urged to receive a live virus-containing, shedding measles vaccine raises serious questions about whether the vaccine itself is to blame for the infection.

March 3, 2025: Rachel Dumene with the Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health encourages vaccination efforts.

March 20, 2025: The Alexandria Health Department and other local agencies issue public health announcements urging unvaccinated individuals to contact their healthcare provider and emphasizing MMR vaccination.

April 9, 2025: The Lord Fairfax Health District, under VDH, urges Virginians to check their vaccination status, stating that MMR vaccination is the “best way to protect against measles and its complications.”

April 19, 2025: Virginia reports its first measles case of the year in a child under five years old.

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus that is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments and can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated.

Moreover, there are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature.

Recently, measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, recently reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles (MMR) vaccination rate compared to last year.

Taken together, these post-vaccination infections—occurring in the direct wake of aggressive government MMR campaigns—point to a disturbing possibility: that live, genetically engineered vaccine viruses may now be seeding the very outbreaks they’re supposed to stop.

