Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, is reporting its first measles infection, after the state nearly doubled its measles (MMR) vaccination rate compared to last year.

The majority of the state’s new vaccinations were given in Doña Ana (1,228), Santa Fe County (1,474), and Bernalillo County (5,215).

The state tracked 14,757 administered doses of the MMR vaccine from February 1 to March 31 this year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

In the same time period in 2024, the state only tracked 8,162 doses.

The fact that a measles infection has emerged in one of the most heavily MMR-vaccinated counties in New Mexico—after the state nearly doubled its administration of live, virus-shedding MMR shots—raises serious questions about whether the vaccine itself is to blame.

The Doña Ana infection reportedly occurred in an unvaccinated individual.

But the MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus that is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments and can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated.

Moreover, there are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature.

Recently, measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Did a vaccinated individual in Doña Ana shed the live measles virus and cause the first infection in the county?

Taken together, the timing, location, and nature of these post-vaccination infections point to a troubling pattern—one that demands urgent investigation into whether live, genetically altered vaccine viruses are now fueling the very outbreaks they’re allegedly supposed to prevent.

