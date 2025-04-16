A 12-month-old girl in Michigan now reportedly infected with measles had received a measles (MMR) vaccine the day before she traveled through an airport where another person was said to be contagious.

This is the first documented measles case in Ingham County since 1994, according to the Detroit Free Press (DFP), raising questions about whether the vaccine is to blame.

Dr. Nike Shoyinka, the county’s medical health officer, claims there “wasn’t enough time between her immunization and her exposure to the virus for the vaccine to fully trigger her immune system and protect her from getting sick,” per the outlet.

In what could be perceived as an attempt to have it both ways, Dr. Shoyinka alleges the vaccine should be credited with reducing the girl’s symptoms, but shouldn’t be blamed for not protecting her from infection.

“Usually, what we expect is that our body’s immune system ... would have developed full immunity at about a two-week mark” after vaccination, Shoyinka claimed. “Even though this child was vaccinated, she was still relatively susceptible given the short period of time. However, I will say that this child’s symptoms were very mild ... presumably because she had received at least one dose.”

The girl is “doing well currently and is isolating at home with family.”

She is said to have visited an unnamed Michigan airport “where a Kent County traveler exposed potentially hundreds of others to measles in late March.”

But there was no confirmation of which airport the child visited or exactly when, raising questions as to how they know the child’s infection wasn’t caused by the vaccine itself or from another vaccinated person shedding the vaccine virus.

The live virus in the measles vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments and can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated.

So the vaccine or another vaccinated person could be the cause of the baby girl’s infection.

Recently, measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-induced infections.

“It’s unclear at what point the exposure happened during that trip,” Shoyinka said.

DFP noted that health officials “are still investigating whether the cases are epidemiologically linked.”

“We are looking at specimen samples and we have sent them all the way to the CDC in order to identify matches to figure out where the exposure happened,” Shoyinka went on to say.

With no confirmed source of infection, no named airport, and a vaccine given just one day before exposure, it remains unclear whether officials are seeking answers—or protecting a narrative.

