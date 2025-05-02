Under President Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday announced the development of a “next-generation, universal vaccine platform” called ‘Generation Gold Standard’ that will focus on avian influenza “bird flu” jab creation.

The news comes the same month a disturbing new rule made by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) that permits any department Secretary the power to waive oversight requirements for gain-of-function research is set to take effect.

Led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the department’s new $500 million initiative boasts “comprehensive preparedness” and will fund the NIH’s “in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines,” according to an HHS press release.

The two vaccine candidates include BPL-1357 and BPL-24910, vaccines that use a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform.

Both jabs claim to protect against bird flu, the very virus the government has been mutating in the lab with Bill Gates.

BPL-1357 is said to be composed of four wild-type avian influenza A viruses.

BPL-24910 is said to provide broad protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses, including influenza and coronaviruses.

“These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses like H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV,” the press release reads.

“Clinical trials for universal influenza vaccines are scheduled to begin in 2026, with FDA approval targeted for 2029. The intranasal BPL-1357 flu vaccine, currently in advanced trials, is also on track for FDA review by 2029.”

Somehow, NIH believes it can make vaccines that work against pathogens that haven’t even emerged yet.

The program aims “to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya says the project “extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.”

The BPL platform is “fully government-owned and NIH-developed,” per the release. “This approach ensures radical transparency, public accountability, and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.”

However, the U.S. government was allocated over $5 trillion in extra funding for its COVID-19 pandemic efforts, a massive conflict of interest for the new federally-directed Generation Gold Standard program.

Especially in light of the fact that the government has been performing dangerous gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens (the problem) as it develops lucrative vaccines targeting it (the solution).

The White House has confirmed that the COVID pandemic was caused by a virus engineered with gain-of-function experiments that the government funded with U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Now, the government is spending hundreds of millions more American tax dollars on injections said to target the very bird flu pathogen (H5N1) it’s been making more deadly and infectious.

With a history of deploying dangerous pathogens on Americans without their knowledge, is the government orchestrating and executing an operation meant to look like a naturally occurring pandemic?

