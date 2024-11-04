The Biden administration has quietly introduced new rules, effective in 2025, that dramatically reduce government oversight on high-risk pathogen research, the same research the COVID-19 pandemic is said to have arisen from.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The new policy, published without any media attention on the White House website in May, allows any federal agency to waive standard safety protocols for experiments involving dangerous pathogens—including those that could resurrect eradicated viruses like the 1918 influenza (Spanish Flu) and smallpox—if “determine[d]” necessary by the agency Secretary.

Screenshot from WhiteHouse.gov taken November 4, 2024

The policy replaces (“supersedes”) the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) 2017 “Framework for Guiding Funding Decisions About Proposed Research Involving Enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogens” (HHS P3CO Framework), the primary federal document governing research involving deadly pathogens, such as gain-of-function research.

This website appears to be the only news outlet, mainstream or nonmainstream, reporting and keeping a spotlight on these new rules governing deadly pathogens research in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Resurrecting Eradicated Pathogens

While the waiver can apply to any pathogen, the new policy explicitly includes research involving the reconstitution of eradicated or extinct pathogens—such as smallpox (Variola major) and the 1918 influenza virus (Spanish Flu)—under its “Category 2” classification.

This designation typically requires oversight due to the high risks associated with handling such pathogens.

However, the new Biden policy allows for exemptions if any federal Secretary issues a waiver, meaning that labs could potentially conduct risky experiments on these deadly viruses without the usual oversight in emergency situations.

According to one of the documents provided in the White House announcement, Category 2 oversight is usually “required for experiments that generate, use, reconstitute, or transfer an eradicated or extinct PPP (pathogen with pandemic potential) that may pose a significant threat to public health, the capacity of health systems to function, or national security, regardless of whether the experiment enhances the PPP.”

Category 2 research is defined as research that “can be reasonably anticipated to result in the development, use, or transfer of a pathogen with enhanced pandemic potential (PEPP) or an eradicated or extinct pathogen with pandemic potential (PPP) that may pose a significant threat to public health, the capacity of health systems to function, or national security, through the potential accidental or deliberate introduction of a PEPP or an eradicated or extinct PPP into a human population.”

It should be noted that PEPP research is defined as “a type of so called ‘gain-of-function’ (GOF) research,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The White House document specifies that “[c]urrent eradicated and extinct PPPs include Variola major and minor, and Influenza A virus subtypes H1N1 (1918) and H2N2 (1957-1968).”

This means that under a waiver, labs could conduct work—including involving gain-of-function—on these historically dangerous pathogens, even if it involves resurrecting viruses that have been extinct for decades.

Acknowledging the risks, the document notes that “any research with these PPPs is considered Category 2 because of the heightened consequences of biosafety or biosecurity incidents that could occur... even without any enhancement to virulence or transmissibility.”

‘Emergency’ Waivers on Safety Checks for High-Risk Research

Last month, this website reported that a key component of the updated policy, issued by Biden’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), is a broad waiver system that grants emergency powers to every federal department and independent federal funding agency.

This provision allows any agency funding research on high-risk pathogens to bypass standard oversight procedures for 180 days if they declare an urgent need to respond to an “emergency.”

According to another White House document published with the announcement, “The Secretary of any federal department that funds research covered under Category 1 or Category 2 may issue a waiver temporarily exempting all research proposals on a designated biological agent or toxin from the oversight process... if the Secretary determines that... such research is urgently required... to facilitate an effective response to such an emergency; and, (3) the benefits of such a waiver exceed the potential risks.”

This authority isn’t limited to traditional federal departments.

The policy also extends to independent funding agencies, specifying that “for federal funding agencies ‘not under a department,’ the agency head may issue such a waiver.”

This language makes it clear that all agencies, regardless of department affiliation, have the power to exempt high-risk research from oversight during an emergency.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'