U.S. Embassy volunteer first responders (grey protective suits, center) examine the interior of a portable decontamination shower tent as Dutch firefighters (left and right) look on. Dutch first responder agencies partnered with the U.S. Embassy in The Hague to conduct a facility-wide exercise simulating a chemical, biological, radiological & nuclear incident, April 26, 2018. (U.S. Department of State/ Wikimedia Commons )

A recent White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is quietly exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to advance and control “biological and/or chemical weapons.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The plans involve the Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, National Science Foundation, Advanced Intelligence Systems Institute, and intelligence agencies like ODNI and NSA.

The memorandum, dated October 24, 2024, emphasizes AI’s role in assessing risks linked to national security, specifically in areas involving high-stakes technologies.

Screenshot(s) from WhiteHouse.gov taken October 27, 2024

Within these directives, there are hints that AI could be explored for capabilities beyond defense, touching on domains that raise pointed questions about the future applications of this technology.

One section of the memorandum explicitly states, “The United States Government shall advance classified evaluations of advanced AI models’ capacity to generate or exacerbate deliberate chemical and biological threats.”

This directive reveals a clear focus on examining how AI could potentially contribute to or amplify the development of biological and chemical weapons.

The wording implies both an offensive and defensive strategy, where AI is not only seen as a tool to counter such threats but also as a capability that may extend to creating them—a possibility that opens up significant ethical and security debates.

In an even more specific directive, the memorandum mandates that “Within 210 days of the date of this memorandum, DOE, DHS, and AISI, in consultation with DOD and other relevant agencies, shall coordinate to develop a roadmap for future classified evaluations of advanced AI models’ capacity to generate or exacerbate deliberate chemical and biological threats.”

The planned roadmap highlights a structured approach to understanding how AI models could accelerate or influence capabilities in these hazardous domains.

The cross-agency collaboration here suggests a well-coordinated initiative that could be as focused on managing these technologies as it might be on potentially advancing them.

Additionally, the memorandum tasks the Advanced Intelligence Systems Institute (AISI) with “voluntary preliminary testing of at least two frontier AI models prior to their public deployment or release to evaluate capabilities that might pose a threat to national security.”

The document lists these AI models’ ability to “accelerate development of biological and/or chemical weapons” as one of the capabilities under assessment.

The decision to test AI models for their potential to expedite bioweapons development subtly suggests that these models may serve multiple interests, including those that could be strategically applied in fields previously deemed off-limits.

This proactive approach, ostensibly aimed at protection, also leaves room for the possibility of exploring dual-use applications.

Significantly, the memo acknowledges concerns the technology could be manipulated by “malicious actors.”

“AI systems may reveal aspects of their training data—either inadvertently or through deliberate manipulation by malicious actors—and data spillage may result from AI systems trained on classified or controlled information when used on networks where such information is not permitted,” the memo reads.

Additionally, “foreign state competitors and malicious actors may deliberately undermine the accuracy and efficacy of AI systems, or seek to extract sensitive information from such systems.”

These revelations from the White House memorandum highlight a shifting focus within U.S. national security strategy, where artificial intelligence is not only being deployed to enhance defense capabilities but is also being evaluated for its role in advancing powerful technologies with far-reaching impacts.

As the government proceeds with these evaluations, questions naturally arise around the ethical and practical boundaries of AI’s place in national defense—and potentially, in offensive applications.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'