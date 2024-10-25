The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA) released earlier this month is raising the alarm about the development of “biological weapons” utilizing “DNA modification” that can target “specific groups” of Americans.

The document was intended “to inform both the public and the Department’s partners of the threats to public safety and security, in order to assist federal, state, and local partners in preparing, preventing, and responding to an ever-evolving threat environment,” according to a press release.

The HTA describes the expected threat environment to “remain high” over the coming year.

In a section titled “Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats To Endure,” DHS states that it expects more attacks in 2025 that will come from both foreign threat actors as well as domestic violent extremists (DVEs).

“We expect predominantly aspirational and rudimentary interest in CBRN attacks will continue in 2025,” the document reads. “Among foreign and domestic threat actors, we assess that DVEs and criminals will remain the most likely perpetrators of deliberate CBRN-related attacks.”

The report reveals that there were 18 known deliberate chemical- or biological-related incidents in the U.S. over the last year, “four of which were linked to political or ideological motives, while the rest were criminal in nature.”

Two of the 18 incidents involved the alleged use of ricin, a highly toxic protein derived from the seeds of the castor oil plant, while 14 of the incidents employed “easily obtainable chemicals—including a range of pesticides, chlorine, bear spray, and other chemical irritants.”

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid used medically for pain relief but is also commonly misused and associated with overdose deaths, was weaponized in two instances.

While DHS indicates that radiological and nuclear attacks “remain unlikely,” the agency is confidently warning that certain threat actors “will continue to explore emerging and advanced technologies to aid their efforts in developing and carrying out chemical and biological attacks.”

Significantly, the department’s HTA highlights concerns over advanced DNA modification techniques being used to create biological weapons that can target specific American populations, though it does not specify which groups.

The report even voices concerns that “state-sponsored” actors could exploit advances in artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of novel chemical and biological weapons.

The document reads:

Over the last year, foreign and domestic extremists online expressed interest in using DNA modification to develop biological weapons to target specific groups. We remain concerned about the potential exploitation of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to proliferate knowledge that supports the development of novel chemical or biological agents. (For more information on AI and threat actors, see pages 26–27.) Such advances could be exploited by state and state-sponsored adversaries, but the necessary expertise for such exploitation most likely exceeds that of most nonstate actors.

DHS goes on to caution that advancing aircraft technology and wider availability heighten the risk of these systems being used by threat actors in chemical or biological attacks.

We also remain concerned about the potential for threat actors to use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in chemical or biological attacks due to the continued advancement of UAS technology and the growing availability of UAS.

The department has attributed these biological threats to the rapid expansion of high-risk biolabs.

Last year’s HTA admitted that chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to the Homeland “will persist” due to “foreign political and military developments and the global proliferation of laboratories working with dangerous biological pathogens.”

You can read the new DHS report here:

