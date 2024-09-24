Missouri's New $183 Million BSL-2 Biolab Slated for Completion 2026 Raises Lab Leak Concerns
BSL-2 labs can handle bird flu viruses and pose "moderate hazards" to the "laboratory and the community."
The State of Missouri officially broke ground in June for its new Multi-Agency State Laboratory Campus biolab in Jefferson City.
The new lab raises safety concerns, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China.
The new lab will incorporate five agencies: the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the Department of Agriculture (MDA), the Department of Conservation (MDC), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), according to a press release from the state’s Office of Administration.
The 250,000 square foot laboratory comprises a “multi-story building; parking area to accommodate the state workforce in both the new and existing laboratory facilities; and an elevated walkway to connect to the existing State Public Health Laboratory,” the press release details.
With an estimated construction budget of $183 million, the new multi-agency facility was funded through state appropriations of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Set for completion in December 2026, McCownGordon Construction will provide construction-management-at-risk services.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said construction of the new lab “marks a significant milestone for the State of Missouri.”
Governor Parson indicated the building will represent a “one-stop-shop” that “will allow us to do better in advancing scientific research, fostering innovation, and improving community health.”
The facility “will serve as a hub for cutting-edge discoveries, bringing together the brightest minds to address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”
Office of Administration’s Commissioner Ken Zellers said the “state-of-the-art laboratory is a significant leap forward in our commitment to public health, safety, agricultural production, wildlife, and overall environmental stewardship.”
The biolab will feature “wet and dry diagnostic labs” and “will include BSL-2 suites and specialized venues for working with forensic biology, chemistry, molecular biology, bacteriology, and the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).”
BSL-2 (Biosafety Level 2) laboratories handle moderate-risk infectious agents that can pose health hazards to humans, such as HIV and hepatitis viruses.
While the risk of transmission is lower than in higher biosafety levels, there are significant dangers, including accidental exposure through needlesticks or aerosol generation.
Strict safety measures, including personal protective equipment and containment protocols, are essential to minimize the risk of infection and ensure the safety of laboratory personnel.
“Biohazard Level 2 usually involves microorganisms responsible for mild infections in humans. These organisms are often difficult to contract via aerosolized particles, such as hepatitis A, B, and C, Lyme disease, Salmonella, measles, mumps, HIV, and dengue. Laboratory personnel can perform diagnostic tests on the specimens but must wear gloves, facial protection, and a gown,” according to an explainer published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM).
BSL-2 labs pose “moderate hazards” to “the laboratory and the community.”
Eppendorf, a leading German life sciences company, explains:
All activities in a BSL-2 laboratory require higher security standards than in a BSL-1 laboratory. The biological material used in a BSL-2 laboratory consists of bacteria, viruses, and organisms associated with human diseases. The potential pathogenic or infectious organisms subject to BSL-2 standards pose a moderate hazard to healthy adult humans. However, because of their potential to cause human disease, great care must be taken to prevent percutaneous injury, and employees are subject to regular medical surveillance if necessary. The main difference in the work procedures followed in a BSL-1 laboratory and a BSL-2 laboratory is that employees in a BSL-2 laboratory will use a BSC as a primary barrier for potentially hazardous aerosols. These aerosols are generally formed during standard work procedures like mixing, pipetting, and centrifuging, so these activities should be carried out under a BSC. At a minimum, an autoclave has to be present in the lab as a second barrier. Windows open to the outside are not recommended. A sink for washing hands must be placed in direct proximity to the exit door. The laboratory should be easy to clean and decontaminate. Inside the laboratory, special lab coats, gloves, and face and eye protection should be worn. Special precaution must be taken with sharps that can cause injury. Access to BSL-2 laboratories must be restricted.
Environmental Health & Engineering, an environmental, health, and safety consulting firm, points out BSL-2 biolabs work with the following materials:
Viral vectors with gene inserts consisting of oncogenes or genes of unknown function.
Second generation lentiviral vectors that have an increased risk in recombination to generating replication-competent lentiviruses.
Drug-resistant Risk Group Two (RG2) bacteria such as methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
RG2 organisms with low infectious doses that can cause serious disease (e.g., Salmonella Typhi, Shigella spp.).
Organisms where certain factors predispose individuals to infection or negative health outcomes (e.g., Zika virus, Listeria monocytogenes).
Low titer O whole blood and small volumes of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), an RG3 agent.
High concentrations (>106 PFU/mL) of RG2 viruses.
Work with greater than 10 liters of a RG2 agent.
Organisms that present certain biocontainment and/or biosecurity concerns (e.g., low pathogenic avian Influenza).
BSL-2 labs can also handle influenza (bird flu) viruses, which is significant because recent reports are warning of an incoming bird flu pandemic.
It was in Missouri just last month that an individual was infected with bird flu.
The patient represents the first infection in a person in the U.S. who didn’t work with poultry or dairy cows, according to NBC News.
We the People need to oversee these projects to make sure they are not producing war matterials. All War is Evil, No More War. Biolabs can be dangerous and can be used in war; Like Covid-19 fraud
My hometown of Manhattan, Kansas will be in the news when the lab leaks start at NBAF. Past tornadoes have past close to the area where the buildings are being constructed – but, not to worry, it will be safe.
The local farmers were opposed to NBAF coming to town given the history of the Plum Island disasters but not to worry it will not happen in MHK.
“NBAF is the first facility in the United States with biosafety level-4, or BSL-4, containment capable of housing large livestock. NBAF’s BSL-4 containment laboratories require the highest level of safety protocols and equipment so scientists can safely study and diagnose a variety of high-consequence animal pathogens.”
Level 4 – the highest level of dangerous unknown diseases- but not to worry, they will have safe protocols.
The local fire departments have been trained to respond and Fort Riley Military base is close, so they can also help when disaster happens – right?
NBAF buildings are located close to residential homes, a large retirement community, and next to K-State Football stadium complex, which holds 52,000 – so, when the unknown dangerous virus escapes, 52,000 people can spread the disease all over Kansas and beyond. And then CDC can study how a virus can spread rapidly though a population.
https://www.usda.gov/nbaf
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to stand up the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) in Manhattan, Kansas. This state-of-the-art facility is a national asset that will help protect the nation’s agriculture, farmers and citizens against the threat and potential impact of serious animal diseases.
The DHS Science and Technology Directorate built the facility to standards that fulfill the mission needs of the USDA. DHS S&T reported construction was completed in May 2022 and contractor commissioning was completed in December 2022. In accordance with a 2019 memorandum of agreement between DHS and USDA, NBAF ownership and operation will transfer to USDA.
NBAF will replace the 68-year-old Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC) where USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) currently conduct foreign animal disease research, training and diagnostics. ARS and APHIS will transfer their research and diagnostic missions from PIADC to NBAF and will operate the facility jointly.
Even after USDA takes ownership of the facility from DHS, it will still take at least a couple of years to transfer the full science mission from PIADC to NBAF.
“Protecting” the Nation's Food Supply and Public Health
Historically, the United States did not have a laboratory facility with maximum biocontainment (BSL-4) space to study high-consequence zoonotic diseases affecting large livestock and U.S. scientists had to rely on other countries’ facilities for that type of research.
NBAF has biosafety level-2 and -3 laboratories and is the first facility in the United States with biosafety level-4, or BSL-4, containment capable of housing large livestock. NBAF’s BSL-4 containment laboratories require the highest level of safety protocols and equipment so scientists can safely study and diagnose a variety of high-consequence animal pathogens.
NBAF also features a Biologics Development Module (BDM) for the pilot scale development of vaccines and other countermeasures, augmenting laboratory research and accelerating technology transfer to industry partners.