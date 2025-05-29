In what could be a massive shift away from bird flu pandemic orchestration, the Trump administration has canceled its contract with Moderna for developing an avian influenza “bird flu” vaccine for humans, including purchase rights.

“The Company had previously expected to advance the program to late-stage development with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); however, today Moderna received notice that HHS will terminate the award for the late-stage development and right to purchase pre-pandemic influenza vaccines,” according to a Wednesday press release from Moderna.

Moderna in January was awarded $590 million by the Biden admin to advance the development of its bird flu vaccine, in addition to $176 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year to complete the late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against the H5N1 avian influenza, Reuters pointed out.

Is the Moderna cancellation a signal that the administration is moving away from escalating bird flu pandemic orchestration?

It’s difficult to tell right now.

The unprecedented cancellation comes just after the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) quietly confirmed the federal government’s plans to launch clinical trials for a “universal vaccine” for influenza in 2026—a synthetic injection built by fusing together parts of multiple virus strains into a single dose.

It also comes after the Trump admin’s recent announcement of the development of a $500 million “next-generation, universal vaccine platform” called ‘Generation Gold Standard’ that will focus on bird flu jab creation.

This website has been sounding the alarm since early 2024 on the government’s orchestration of a coming bird flu pandemic, when we reported the USDA was simultaneously performing gain-of-function experiments on purported bird flu viruses (the problem) while developing an mRNA shot against the pathogens (the solution).

The news is welcome for those opposed to government pandemic planning.

But Moderna isn’t giving up.

“While the termination of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased by the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this interim analysis of the Phase 1/2 study of our H5 avian flu vaccine and we will explore alternative paths forward for the program,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. “These clinical data in pandemic influenza underscore the critical role mRNA technology has played as a countermeasure to emerging health threats.”

Earlier this month, we reported how Moderna just opened a new 290,000 sq ft facility in the U.K. that will produce up to 250 million vaccines per year.

According to Moderna’s new press release, the pandemic profiteer “will explore alternatives for late-stage development and manufacturing of the H5 program consistent with the Company’s strategic commitment to pandemic preparedness.”

It could be that the administration is still moving forward with bird flu orchestration and merely looking at different vaccine platforms, like those utilizing “self-amplifying mRNA” (sa-mRNA) technology.

For example, Arcturus Therapeutics announced in November that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA injection targeting the H5N1 bird flu virus.

So is this the end of bird flu pandemic orchestration—or just a pivot from Moderna’s mRNA to a new wave of even more experimental, self-replicating genetic platforms?

Time will tell.

And we will be watching.

