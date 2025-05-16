JonFleetwood.com

Leslie H MSc
1h

I often feel most ill sensing the implications of unconstrained 🇺🇸 bio-hegemony to export weaponized health care treatments after ensuring ‘equitable access’ and the ‘the right to try’ to unwitting Americans who believe our health and biodefense authorities care more about health and life before profits than the military-grade grifters in government pretending to represent, or the backroom bureaucrats who may care across administrations, but keep their jobs and lives only through quiet compliance.

TexBritta
1h

The Biden administration awarded Moderna $590 million to develop mRNA vaccines, including for pandemic flu threats. This funding was part of efforts to enhance the company's capabilities in response to emerging infectious diseases.”

