Pandemic-zealous vaccine manufacturer Moderna’s new U.K. site in Harwell, Oxfordshire, the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC), is now fully operational, according to a BBC report.

Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was recently shown to hijack your immune cells into producing an enzyme that rewrites the shot’s genetic code—doubling its lifespan inside your body and turbocharging spike protein production far beyond what you were told.

Moderna’s own scientists have admitted that avoiding “unacceptable toxicity” from their mRNA vaccines poses serious challenges—confirming their shots come with built-in risks they’ve never fully disclosed to the public.

The new £150 million complex in the United Kingdom comprises two 145,000-sf buildings for research, development, and manufacturing.

It can produce up to 250 million vaccines per year.

Glencar Construction broke ground on the development in April 2023, while Sisk Group began interior work in January 2024.

Darius Hughes, Moderna’s U.K. general manager, calls the facility an “an important pillar of our pandemic preparedness.”

The building represents an “onshore supply chain manufacturing process” that can “really enable us to scale up within 100 days to make British vaccines for the UK public.”

Hughes emphasizes his company’s pandemic fixation: “We are working very closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and with other government agencies to make sure we are learning from the previous pandemic, and applying those learnings, and getting ourselves a little bit better prepared should another pandemic be declared.”

Instead of focusing on safety, Moderna is all about speed.

“One week we could be making a couple of million COVID vaccines, the next week we could be making a couple of million norovirus vaccines,” the Moderna leader says. “And even within a season, if the virus might change or mutate... we could get a new code, a new set of messages, and make a new vaccine within weeks.”

And taxpayer dollars.

The BBC report specifies “[t]he government will buy the vaccines made here as part of the deal.” The building’s “first priority is a new COVID vaccine for the NHS for next winter.”

But Moderna in January announced accelerated development of an mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine called mRNA-1018.

The mRNA-1018 project “will provide additional support for late-stage development and licensure of pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccines,” a press release from the time reads. “The agreement will also support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza.”

Moderna initiated its Phase 1/2 study for mRNA-1018 included vaccine candidates against H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses in 2023, the same year the new facility broke ground.

The World Is Orchestrating a Bird Flu Pandemic and Response

The opening comes after the United States earlier this year gave $590 million to Moderna to speed the development of H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” mRNA vaccines.

The U.S.—which has been performing pandemic-causing gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens—invested another $500 million to create its “next-generation, universal vaccine platform,” called ‘Generation Gold Standard,’ that focuses on engineering bird flu jabs.

Just like with COVID, the U.S. is again creating the problem and the solution—both of which American taxpayers are funding—at the same time.

For context, Moderna was working with DARPA in 2012 under project codename ‘ADEPT: PROTECT’ to develop COVID vaccines—a full seven years before the pandemic.

Moderna would go on to patent a genetic sequence for their spike protein in February 2016.

Six years after Moderna patented its spike protein sequence, scientists discovered a 19-nucleotide stretch in the COVID virus—enhancing its infectivity via furin cleavage—that matches Moderna’s patented code with “100%” identity, a coincidence they say has a one-in-3-trillion chance of occurring naturally.

Will a future bird flu pathogen’s genetics match so tightly to Moderna’s bird flu vaccine currently underway?

In March of this year, the USDA invested another $100 million into bird flu “prevention, therapeutics, research, and potential vaccine candidates.”

Moreover, the CDC and FDA have been actively participating in World Health Organization (WHO) bird flu seminars despite President Donald Trump’s executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the international organization.

The CDC has also been offering gift cards to incentivize citizens to get tested or vaccinated near farms with alleged bird flu outbreaks, even though PCR tests are faulty and cases are being counted without being confirmed.

Last year, the Australian government unveiled a massive $1 billion biosecurity investment to prepare for bird flu outbreaks.

While governments appear to be phasing out COVID messaging, the bird flu era is dawning.

The COVID chapter is closing, but the same profiteers are already cashing in at our expense on the next manufactured crisis—this time, it’s bird flu.

Where’s MAHA?

