JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mad Hedgehog's avatar
Mad Hedgehog
3h

Finally! The admin should revoke EUA for all those injections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
3h

A cool breeze just just freshened the air as the whole world sighed in relief! Can't wait to see the announcement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture