JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
42m

That is BS... They (Trump) accepted the idea of personalized mRNA vaccines for cancer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
44m

Thank you, Jon!

I fear, as Elon said, "mRNA is good, we just gave too much" (Boosters)

Sure, hope I am wrong, but they need some form of mRNA for their transhumanist agenda to work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture