JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
2h

I recall writing a very thoughtful email several years ago, before the approval of this disgusting garbage for children.

It’s important to send your statements, because it does go on the record.

On the other hand, they don’t give a flying fuck what we think. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. So this time, I’ll keep it Simple: my letter to them will be “stop wasting our taxpayer dollars on this fucking bullshit.“ 😁

Regardless, thank you for giving examples of what people can write, and I think people should do it. The more opposition they receive, the better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jon Fleetwood and others
JustANobody's avatar
JustANobody
2h

Thank you for making us aware. I submitted my comment. I bet some will not be as cordial as I was. Our family has been affected greatly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture