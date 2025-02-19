A new preprint study from Yale University School of Medicine confirms that the disease-causing spike protein produced by the COVID-19 injections can persist in the body for nearly two years after vaccination.

Earlier in the COVID pandemic, health authorities told us the spike protein only stays in the body “up to a few weeks.”

Moreover, an exhaustive compilation of over 250 peer-reviewed scientific studies has highlighted a growing body of evidence showing that the spike protein—the key component of COVID mRNA injections—is highly pathogenic.

The new preprint study, published Tuesday in medRxiv and titled Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination, investigated immune profiles of individuals suffering from what the authors call “post-vaccination syndrome (PVS).”

You can download the full study below:

Researchers found “elevated levels of circulating spike protein compared to healthy controls.”

According to the findings, “detectable S1 was found in participants’ plasma ranging from 26 to 709 days from the most recent known exposure.”

The researchers employed a specialized detection method known as the Successive Proximity Extension Amplification Reaction (SPEAR) immunoassay, which “can detect S1 levels as low as 5.64 fM,” which is 5.64 trillionths of a mole (a unit that represents 6.022 × 10²³ particles (atoms, molecules, or ions) per liter of blood.

The study also states: “Most notably, we found elevated levels of spike (S1 and full-length S) in circulation up to 709 days after vaccination among a subset with PVS, even in those with no evidence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Health authorities initially claimed that the spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccines would degrade within days or weeks, yet this Yale-led research contradicts those assurances.

The researchers observed that “significantly elevated levels of circulating S1 and S were observed in a subset of PVS participants both in the infection-naïve and infection-positive groups up to 709 days post-exposure.”

The finding aligns with previous reports (see below this article) suggesting that the spike protein does not degrade as quickly as initially claimed.

The study further explains that “circulating full-length S has also been detected in cases of post-vaccination myocarditis.”

Additionally, the researchers found similarities between PVS and long COVID, noting that “given the striking similarities between long COVID and PVS symptoms, there has been speculation regarding the potential causal role of the persistent presence of spike protein driving the chronic symptoms.”

The Yale team also referenced prior research indicating that “S1 subunit is sufficient to cause formation of trypsin-resistant fibrin clots when added to plasma from healthy individuals.”

This raises concerns about the spike protein’s role in blood clotting disorders and other vaccine-related complications.

As the researchers noted, “Why persistent spike antigen fails to elicit an antibody response, and what the source of persistent spike in circulation is, requires further investigation.”

The findings in this preprint raise serious questions about long-term antigen persistence following COVID-19 vaccination.

This study obliterates the early claims that the spike protein vanishes in weeks—Yale researchers have now confirmed it lingers for nearly two years, raising urgent questions about the long-term impact of COVID-19 injections that health authorities can no longer ignore.

