A Monday publication in the peer-reviewed medical journal Infectious Disorders - Drug Targets confirms the link between the spike protein that the COVID-19 jab forces the body to produce and the immune disorder Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS).

MAS is characterized by excessive activation of macrophages and T cells (white blood cells that play a crucial role in the adaptive immune response by recognizing and fighting specific foreign antigens), often associated with autoimmune diseases, leading to severe inflammation and a cytokine (a small protein that regulates cell signaling and immune responses) storm.

The researchers confirm that “there has been an increase in MAS cases attributed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, with several reported instances.”

The COVID spike protein, “whether from viruses or vaccine spike protein, can induce various issues and illnesses in humans, including MAS.”

“Following infection with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccination, particularly with mRNA encoding the viral spike protein, many cases of MAS have been reported in published studies,” the study reads.

Symptoms of MAS include high fever, rash, bleeding issues, organ enlargement, lung and liver problems, kidney failure, neurological issues, and heart failure.

The authors explain: “Manifestations of this illness typically include persistent high-grade fever, skin rash and hemorrhagic manifestations (such as petechiae, ecchymosis, purpura, bruising, intravascular coagulation, gastrointestinal and mucosal bleeding), hepatosplenomegaly, lymphadenopathy, abnormal liver function, lung failure (including pleural effusion, respiratory failure, pneumonia, interstitial infiltrates, pleurisy, pulmonary hemorrhage, acute respiratory distress syndrome), icterus, renal failure, proteinuria, hematuria, neurological impairment (manifesting as irritability, disorientation, lethargy, headache, seizures, coma, mood swings, confusion) and cardiac failure (pericardial involvement, arrhythmia, heart failure, cardiomegaly).”

MAS, a “severe and life-threatening disorder,” is a subtype of a rare blood disease characterized by extreme inflammation called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

Pfizer Inc.’s safety data—only made available by order of a Texas federal judge—show the company and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) were aware that HLH was linked to the shot before making it available to the public.

Treatment for MAS typically involves high-dose corticosteroids.

The study authors call for more research into MAS, emphasizing the disease’s connection to the coronavirus shot.

“Given the severity of MAS and its potentially life-threatening complications, further studies are warranted on this syndrome, particularly regarding its diagnosis and management, especially in the context of SARSCoV-2 and/or an anti-COVID-19 vaccine-induced pathogenesis,” they conclude.

You can read the full study below:

